Lynn, Cardinals shut out Rockies

DENVER -- Opposing pitchers typically don’t look forward to pitching at Coors Field, and many of them dread the place.

Not Lance Lynn. It is a limited sample size, to be sure, but the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander experiences minimal trouble with the mile-high altitude and wide-open-spaces outfield of Coors Field.

He held the Colorado Rockies to three singles in eight innings Monday as the Cardinals romped 8-0 in the opener of their three-game series. Matt Adams backed Lynn with two homers and drove in a career-high six runs.

Lynn did not walk a batter, and he struck out seven.

“Lance was terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “That kind of sink -- we saw some awkward swings on his fastball. ... He had the four-seamer and the two-seamer working, and the slider-cutter had more depth than it’s had, and an occasional curveball. But he really did it with controlling the bottom of the zone with his two fastballs.”

In three starts at Coors Field, Lynn is 1-0 with a 1.77 ERA. In that span, he faced 77 batters without allowing a home run.

On Monday, he and two relievers held the Rockies scoreless at Coors Field for the first time since July 2, 2013.

Lynn (8-5) gave up a one-out single in the first to left fielder Corey Dickerson, then retired 16 consecutive batters until right fielder Charlie Blackmon singled with two out in the sixth. When Dickerson followed with a single, the Rockies had their first -- and only -- runner reach second base. Lynn then got shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to fly to right, and Tulowitzki threw his bat down in disgust upon making contact.

Lynn threw his first career complete game on May 27, a 126-pitch, five-hit shutout against the New York Yankees. After the Cardinals lost starters Michael Wacha and Jaime Garcia to shoulder injuries Sunday, Matheny decided that there was no need to have Lynn chase his second career complete game and shutout.

“He’d have loved to have gone back out, because his 108th (pitch) was as good as the first,” Matheny said. “That was plenty. We need him for the long haul. We just lost two starters yesterday -- 108 is a good number.”

Cardinals relievers Randy Choate and Jason Motte combined to record the final three outs.

During a start June 6 at Toronto, Lynn made an adjustment with his hands, not moving them up and down during his delivery.

“It’s worked well,” Lynn said. “I’ve gotten a lot of weird and awkward swings on my breaking pitches that I hadn’t been getting, which is a reason why we thought I might’ve been tipping (my pitches). Maybe by not moving my hands, I‘m just letting my lower half work instead of getting a little jumpy up at the plate with my upper body, which at times I do, still.”

Colorado starter Jhoulys Chacin (1-6) gave up five runs on four hits and three walks and one hit batter in six innings. He threw just 57 of 92 pitches for strikes as the Rockies lost for the eighth time in his 10 starts this season.

“Whenever you walk a lot of guys or don’t make good pitches, especially against a team like St. Louis, you’re going to pay for it,” Chacin said. “You have to make pitches and throw strikes to them to pitch good.”

Franklin Morales, who relieved Chacin, walked Lynn in the eighth, grazed third baseman Matt Carpenter with a pitch, and with one out, fell behind Adams 3-1. Adams then launched the next pitch, a fastball, to deep right-center for his eighth homer of the season and his first multi-homer game of the season.

Adams hit a two-run single in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth.

The last Cardinals player with six RBIs in a game was David Freese on June 7, 2012, at Houston. The blast against Morales was the first for Adams, a left-handed hitter, in 46 at-bats this season against a left-handed pitcher.

“The big thing I‘m happy about is I‘m laying off the sliders and the curveballs from the lefties,” Adams said, “and I‘m trying to make them come back over the plate a little bit more instead of chasing what they want me to chase and getting out of base.”

The loss was the seventh straight for the Rockies (34-42), who have dropped 21 of their past 29 games. The Cardinals (42-35), winners of three straight, improved to 19-18 on the road at the outset of a 10-game trip that will also include stops at San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NOTES: Colorado C Michael McKenry went on the bereavement list Monday, and he will be away from the team for three days. The Rockies selected the contract of C Jackson Williams from Triple-A Colorado Springs. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman, struck in the base of the left hand by a line drive Friday, is expected to make his scheduled start Wednesday. He threw a bullpen session Sunday, and the swelling was diminished. ... Cardinals LHP Marco Gonzales will start Wednesday in his major league debut, taking the turn of LHP Jaime Garcia. A native of Fort Collins, Colo., Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts at Double-A Springfield. ... The Cardinals recalled INF Pete Kozma and RHP Eric Fornataro from Triple-A Memphis and placed RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder stress reaction) and Garcia (left shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was selected the captain of the National League team for the Gillette Home Run Derby in Minneapolis on July 14, the day before the All-Star Game.