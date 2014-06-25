Morneau drives in 6 as Rockies beat Cardinals

DENVER -- When they played together with the Minnesota Twins, Michael Cuddyer knew there was one certainty about Justin Morneau, his teammate now with the Colorado Rockies.

“The thing he did in Minnesota is he knew how to drive in runs,” Cuddyer said.

In the Rockies 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, Morneau hit a three-run run homer and had six RBIs, one short of his career high. Morneau has hit 13 home runs this season and has 57 RBIs, one shy of National League leader Giancarlo Stanton of Miami.

Morneau’s three-run homer gave the Rockies a 6-4 lead in the fourth, and his two-run single in the seventh boosted their margin to 8-5. His big game helped the Rockies end their seven-game losing streak, one short of their season high.

Morneau, who went 3-for-5 to raise his average to .304, has been on an RBI tear, driving in 13 runs in his past five games and 23 runs in his past 13 games. That surge might carry weight when the National League team is selected for the All-Star Game, which will be played in Minnesota where Morneau spent the bulk of his career.

“It’s an American League park, so they can take a few extra hitters, have that DH,” said Morneau, who has had four career games with at least six RBIs in his career. “You pay attention to it a little bit. It would be fun. Obviously it’s not going to make or break the season, but I would really love -- if I belong there, I would like the opportunity to go.”

Morneau’s big night helped Jorge De La Rosa (7-6) win for the first time since May 27. He had been 0-3 with an 8.20 ERA but pitched seven innings, matching his season-high for the fourth time and did not walk anyone for the first time in 16 starts. De La Rosa allowed nine hits and five runs.

The Cardinals can only hope the defeat wasn’t too costly. Starter Shelby Miller left after 2 2/3 innings with mid-back spasms. He threw 73 pitches, just 37 strikes, and allowed six hits, five walks and three runs.

“It’s kind of like a stinger, I guess, kind of like in the middle of my back, and it would go up as I extended my arm,” Miller said. “I don’t know; it was weird. I’ll come in tomorrow, take care of it early (with treatment) and be ready for my next one.”

The Cardinals can only hope so, since starters Michael Wacha and Jaime Garcia were both placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with shoulder injuries. Neither pitcher is expected to return soon.

Skeptics wondered whether Morneau could still be effective against left-handed pitchers and could still provide power when the Rockies signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in the offseason. But he played last season healthy after dealing with the aftereffects of two concussions and has been a boon to the Rockies.

Morneau’s three-run homer came against left-hander Nick Greenwood (1-1) and was his third against a lefty this season. And his two-run single came against left-hander Sam Freeman, who entered the game having held left-handed hitters to an .095 (2-for-21) average.

“That’s all I heard,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “‘He can’t hit lefties and this and that.’ The track record speaks for itself. He had a tough couple years with the concussion thing, and maybe some of those numbers against lefties got skewed over that time. But he’s a great hitter, period.”

After Morneau’s single in the seventh, the Rockies tacked on two runs in the eighth. Drew Stubbs led off the inning with his first career pinch-hit home run, and Charlie Blackmon, who had three hits, singled home the Rockies’ final run.

Adam Ottavino, who has struggled lately, gave up a single to pinch hitter Yadier Molina, the first batter he faced, to load the bases in the eighth but struck out pinch hitter Jon Jay to end the inning.

Closer LaTroy Hawkins pitched the ninth, giving up shot to Matt Carpenter that right fielder Brandon Barnes hauled down with a diving catch in the gap. With much less fanfare, Hawkins retired the next two batters to end the game.

“Obviously it’s a win we needed,” Morneau said, “to give ourselves a chance to win the series tomorrow, which is huge.”

NOTES: LHP Yohan Flande, who is 2-9 with a 4.42 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs, will start Wednesday for the Rockies in his major league debut. He is replacing RHP Christian Bergman, who underwent an MRI exam Monday that detected a broken left trapezium, a bone in his wrist, the result of getting hit with a line drive in his Friday start. ... SS/3B Rosell Herrera, who is playing at the Rockies’ Class A Modesto affiliate, was selected to play in the Futures Game at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 13. The Cardinals’ farmhands chosen to play in the game are LHP Marco Gonzales and OF James Ramsey. Gonzales could miss the game, as he is making his major league debut Wednesday and has a chance to stay in the Cardinals’ rotation. ... Rockies LHP Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger), LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation), RHP Tyler Chatwood (right flexor tendon strain) and RHP Rafael Betancourt (right elbow surgery) faced hitters in live batting practice.