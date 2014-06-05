Preview: Cardinals at Royals

The St. Louis Cardinals attempt to post back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a week when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for the finale of their four-game, home-and-home series. St. Louis, which has not recorded consecutive victories since topping Cincinnati on May 24-25, snapped its three-game losing streak with a 5-2 triumph in 11 innings on Wednesday. After squandering a 2-0 lead in the ninth, the Cardinals staged a three-run rally in the 11th that was ignited by an RBI double from Matt Carpenter, who went 5-for-5 with a walk.

Kansas City was three outs away from being blanked on three hits by St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright, but it scored twice in the ninth before ultimately dropping its fourth straight home contest. The Royals finished with five hits - two by Alcides Escobar - as they had their six-game winning streak against National League teams come to an end. The Cardinals are looking to return the favor after losing two at home to the Royals earlier this week.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (4-3, 2.45 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-5, 3.45)

Wacha turned in another strong effort Saturday, registering seven strikeouts while scattering three hits over six scoreless innings in a victory over San Francisco. The 22-year-old is 2-0 over his last five outings and has allowed three runs or fewer in each contest. Wacha won his only career start against Kansas City as he limited the Royals to a run and two hits over seven frames.

Ventura takes the mound for the first time since May 26, when he surrendered five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings before exiting with discomfort in his elbow. The Dominican, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Tuesday, has lost each of his last four starts and is winless in six since tossing eight scoreless frames at Baltimore on April 25. Ventura will be facing St. Louis for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has posted 13 comeback victories this season after recording 44 in 2013.

2. Carpenter has reached base safely in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

3. Ventura has had no success at home this season, going 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 8, Royals 1