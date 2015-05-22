Preview: Cardinals at Royals

The battle of Missouri was pretty one-sided for most of the last decade, but the Kansas City Royals are finally a team capable of hanging with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals will try to prove they’re the best in the state when they host the Cardinals in a three-game series starting Friday.

The Cardinals split a four-game series at the New York Mets this week, displaying a boom-or-bust offense in the process. St. Louis managed a total of one run in the two losses, including a 5-0 shutout in Thursday’s finale, while piling up 19 runs in the two victories. St. Louis has dropped four of its last seven but remains comfortably in first place in the National League Central. Kansas City is getting some improvement on the mound to go along with its surprising pop in the lineup and sits atop the American League Central. The Royals have allowed a total of one run in three straight wins and three or fewer in five of the last six contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (3-3, 2.96 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (3-0, 0.94)

Lynn is coming off back-to-back wins and allowed a total of one run and 10 hits over 13 1/3 innings in those two outings. The Ole Miss product has surrendered one earned run or fewer in six of his eight outings. Lynn is making his third career start against the Royals and was reached for eight runs and 17 hits over 12 1/3 innings in the first two.

Young is one of the reasons the Royals pitching staff is taking a step forward, and the veteran is thriving since moving into the starting rotation. The Princeton product held the New York Yankees to one runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings to pick up a win in his last outing. Young has never beaten the Cardinals in his career, posting an 0-3 mark with a 3.65 ERA in five starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals took three of four from the Cardinals last season.

2. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday has reached base at least once in each game he has played this season.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas is 6-for-8 in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Cardinals 3