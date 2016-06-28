Preview: Cardinals at Royals

Games at Kauffman Stadium have felt like home contests for the St. Louis Cardinals over the years, but the Kansas City Royals have reclaimed their home-field advantage in the I-70 Series. The Royals look to add to their major league-best 27-10 home record and lock down a series victory over the visiting Cardinals on Tuesday.

Kansas City claimed a 6-2 victory in Monday’s series opener, handing the Cardinals their third loss in their last four road games. St. Louis is 24-15 on the road and had won eight straight away from home before dropping two of three at Seattle over the weekend. Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura looks to remain unbeaten at home, where he is 4-0 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. Rookie infielder Whit Merrifield also aims to continue his stellar performance at Kauffman Stadium, where he has hit safely in all 18 career games – the third-longest home hitting streak to begin a career since 1913, trailing Rocco Baldelli (20 games, 2003) and Albert Pujols (19 games, 2001).

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (3-7, 4.41 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (6-4, 4.54)

Wacha snapped a 10-start winless streak last time out, beating the Cubs on the road for his first win since April 23. The 24-year-old allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings for his third straight quality start and his fourth in five outings. Wacha is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three starts against the Royals and allowed just one unearned run to beat them last season.

Ventura makes his first start since June 17 following an eight-game suspension. The break came at an unfortunate time for the 25-year-old, who was dominant in his previous two outings, allowing one run over 13 1/3 innings while compiling 15 strikeouts in back-to-back wins. Ventura is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have allowed a home run in 14 consecutive games, the club’s longest streak since a 15-game run in 2009.

2. Cardinals 2B/3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 on Monday but is still a .432 carer hitter at Kauffman Stadium.

3. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar is 14-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in 21 consecutive home games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Royals 4