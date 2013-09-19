St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

As the Cardinals come down the stretch in search of their third straight playoff berth and 11th in 18 years, Yadier Molina, their on-field leader and a big influence in the clubhouse, has begun to recapture his stroke of the first four months of the season.

Molina has been beset by a right knee injury and a left wrist ailment besides the concern he had for his mother, who had to have emergency heart surgery when she was visiting her sons (Bengie Molina is the assistant hitting coach with the Cardinals). But, in a three-game span from Sunday through Tuesday, Molina had seven hits, including a home run and his 40th double on Tuesday, tying Ted Simmons for the two-base hit record for a season by a Cardinals catcher.

Molina then went 2-for-4 with another double and an RBI in a 4-3 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Manager Mike Matheny said he hadn’t been concerned, noting that Molina had been hitting the ball hard, even when he went through a nothing-for-15 slide which ended on the recent home stand.

“Yadi’s had a special kind of offensive year,” said Matheny of the one-time league batting leader this season, “and I’d love to see him finish the way he started.”

Molina’s average had dipped to .312, his lowest since April 30, before he ran off seven hits in 15 at-bats. He is now at .319.

“When Yadi’s swinging the bat well, he makes our lineup super huge,” left fielder Matt Holliday said. “He has a chance to hit a homer or flip the bat and hit the ball the other way. I mean, he’s a really good hitter.”

Molina also threw out four runners in succession. But that really isn’t anything new.

“He’s just a stud,” said Holliday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-63

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 2.81) at Rockies (Roy Oswalt, 0-6, 7.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. The double was his 41st of the season, which is the most by a major league catcher since Ivan Rodriguez hit 45 doubles for Texas in 1996. In his past four games, Molina is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and five runs scored.

--2B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 with one RBI, extending his hitting streak to 10 games with his fourth straight multi-hit game. During the streak, Carpenter is hitting .462 (18-for-39) with four doubles, eight RBIs and nine runs scored. With 190 hits, he is on pace for 203 hits and bidding to become the first Cardinals player with 200 hits since Albert Pujols, who had 212 hits in 2003.

--1B Matt Adams left the game in the middle of the seventh inning with right elbow soreness. He said he has been dealing with soreness in the elbow, took a swing at a changeup in the sixth and “felt weak and wasn’t able to swing.” Adams had surgery to remove bone spurs from the elbow in August 2012 while playing at Triple-A Memphis.

--RHP Adam Wainwright who gave up two runs in the first but allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings, won his fourth straight game against the Rockies since June 6, 2009. He’s 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA (54 innings, nine earned runs) in 11 games, seven starts against the Rockies. He went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. It was the third three-hit game of Wainwright’s career and second this season, the other coming April 13 against Milwaukee.

--RHP Michael Wacha will make his first appearance against the Rockies. This will be Wacha’s eighth career start and 14th career appearance. He’s 2-0, 3.21 in four road games and 1-0, 1.50 in two road starts, winning 9-2 on June 11 at the New York Mets and getting no-decision in a 1-0 loss Sept. 3 at Cincinnati. Wacha lost his last start 4-1 to Seattle on Saturday at Busch Stadium, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings with four walks and seven strikeouts. Wacha has held left-handed hitters to a .177 average in 96 at-bats, while right-handed hitters are batting .247 in 89 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The more he got into the game, the sharper he got.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Adam Wainwright after a 4-3 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (tightness in upper right calf and knee) left the Sept. 17 game.

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game and hasn’t played since. X-rays showed a sprain, not a break. He had his sprained left foot re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. There is still no timetable for Craig’s return.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers