St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

There were many positives to be derived from the Cardinals’ 7-6 loss in 15 innings at Colorado on Thursday.

They overcame an early 4-0 deficit. Matt Holliday had three more hits, giving him eight for the series.

They got strong bullpen work from seven relief pitchers, most of them young ones. But they also had two blown saves, one by rookie Trevor Rosenthal in the eighth and one by closer Edward Mujica in the ninth when he allowed a game-tying home run to Colorado first baseman Todd Helton.

Mujica, in his first season as a closer, may be feeling the strain of the job a bit and also may be still bothered occasionally by a lat problem he had developed.

In 7 1/3 innings this month, Mujica has allowed six runs on 12 hits, including two home runs, after his earned run averaged had dropped to 1.73 at the end of May. But manager Mike Matheny said, “He’s our guy.”

As the Cardinals get closer to the postseason that certainly will include them, Mujica will be their closer, what with his still 90 percent efficiency rating on 36 saves in 40 tries.

But if continues to struggle down the stretch, the temptation might be to employ the hard-throwing Rosenthal in a ninth-inning spot.

The Cards rebounded for the loss with a 7-6 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-64

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 13-10, 4.18) at Brewers (Yovani Gallardo, 11-9, 4.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Matt Adams went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Friday, reaching bases in five of six trips to the plate. Adams is batting .444 (8-for-18) during the Cardinals’ current road trip and has five home runs and 12 RBIs since regular first baseman Allen Craig went down with an injury Sept. 4.

--RHP John Axford allowed the game-tying run to score in the ninth inning but still earned his first victory as a Cardinal as St. Louis beat Milwaukee, 7-6, Friday. Axford spent the last three-plus seasons for the Brewers but was dealt to St. Louis on Aug. 30. Since then, he’s gone 1-0 with 2.16 ERA.

--LF Matt Holliday had three hits, an RBI and a run scored Friday and now has 90 RBIs this season, the ninth-most among National League players. He’s reached base in 49 of his last 54 games and has four three-hit games during the month of September. Against the Brewers, Holliday is batting .322 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs this season and on the Cardinals’ current road trip, he’s 11-for-21 at the plate.

--2B Matt Carpenter had three hits, including two doubles, along with a walk and two runs scored Friday. His 193 hits and 121 runs scored lead the National League this season and Carpenter also leads the league with 62 multi-hit games. His two doubles Friday tied Stan Musial for the franchise single-season record by left-hander batters with 53.

--RHP Lance Lynn has allowed eight earned runs over 17 innings of work against Milwaukee this season (three starts). He faces the Brewers again Saturday when the Cardinals continue a three-game series at Miller Park. Lynn has not won since Aug. 4, going 0-5 with a 5.43 in his last eight starts but pitched well his last time out, allowing two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings of the Cardinals’ 6-2 loss at Colorado on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”My first Cardinal win coming against the team I used to play for. “Definitely a fantastic win. It is big for this team. We needed that win. I would have preferred to get out of the ninth with the save instead.” -- RHP John Axford, who allowed the game-tying run to score in the ninth inning but still earned his first victory as a Cardinal as St. Louis beat Milwaukee, 7-6, Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (tightness in upper right calf and knee) left the Sept. 17 game.

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers