St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Most teams headed for the playoffs in a week or so know who their closer will be, but not the Cardinals, who removed veteran right-hander Edward Mujica from his full-time possession of the job.

Mujica, 29, was thrust into the position in late April after a season-ending elbow injury to Jason Motte in April and an ineffective performance by right-hander Mitchell Boggs, who ultimately was optioned to the minors and then traded. For five months, Mujica was lights-out and an All-Star.

In his first 37 save chances, he blew only two.

Then came September and his first pennant race as a closer. Whether it was the knot behind his shoulder that troubled him earlier, a glitch in his mechanics or the increasing gravity of the late-inning moments, Mujica wasn’t the same once the page on the calendar turned.

In his first 6 2/3 innings in September, Mujica blew two of four save chances and was responsible for another blown save. He gave up seven runs and 15 hits in that time.

General manager John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny decided it was time for a different look. Right-handed rookie Trevor Rosenthal and left-handed rookie Kevin Siegrist may well be auditioned, as well as midseason pickup John Axford, a former closer with the Brewers.

”The end game,“ Mozeliak said, ”is we have to figure out a different strategy. The key part in all this is we’re in a close situation, and in the next few days it’s going to be somebody else.

”It’s not about excuses. It’s about results.

”As far as having somebody labeled our closer right now, we cannot just do that. A week away from October, you don’t want to start rethinking your club all of a sudden, but sometimes you do.

“You make adjustments or you go home.”

In the first two games after the Cardinals made their decision to take Mujica out of the ninth, they didn’t have a save opportunity. St. Louis lost 6-4 to the Brewers on Sunday night, leaving the Cardinals with a two-game lead over both the Reds and the Pirates in the National League Central standings with six games to go.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-65

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Nationals (Tanner Roark, 7-0, 1.08) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 17-9, 2.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Holliday was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to back spasms. Manager Mike Matheny said that he considered using Holliday as a pinch hitter late but that the situation hadn’t improved enough to where Holliday would have been able to hit. Holliday has been hot lately, batting .425 (17-for-40) with eight walks, a home run and 10 RBIs over his past 10 games.

--1B Allen Craig is hitting in the cage but not putting any weight on his sprained left foot. He isn’t likely to play much, if at all, before the end of the regular season. Craig has been sidelined since leaving the Sept. 4 game.

--2B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-3 with two walks and a home run Sunday in the Cardinals’ 6-4 loss at Milwaukee. Carpenter leads the major leagues with 196 hits. His solo home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season.

--CF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth-inning single Sunday. During the streak, Jay is 11-for-32 (.344). He went 11-for-39 (.333) on the Cardinals’ recently concluded road trip.

--1B Matt Adams went 0-for-4 Sunday but finished with a .368 average (14-for-38), five homers and 10 RBIs in games against Milwaukee this season. He nearly became the first Cardinals rookie since 1936 to hit .400 or better with at least five home runs and 10 RBIs against one team.

--RHP Adam Wainwright takes the mound Monday as the Cardinals open a three game series with the Nationals at Busch Stadium. Wainwright is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Nationals. He earned the victory after allowing five hits over 8 1/3 scoreless innings of the Cardinals’ 2-0 victory April 23. Wainwright needs four strikeouts to tie his career high of 213, and he is 3 2/3 innings short of matching his career best of 233.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My stuff felt good. I threw a lot of fastballs and got some contact early which allowed me to get a little deeper in the game. Obviously, me throwing away a ball didn’t help. Just one of those games, and that kind of stuff happens. You have to move forward and move on to the next start.” -- RHP Joe Kelly, who gave up six runs (three earned) in seven innings Sunday during a 6-4 loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22. He is day-to-day.

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He was taking batting practice in late September but not putting weight on his left foot.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers