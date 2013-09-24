St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

While regular first baseman Allen Craig has only begun taking swings in St. Louis and not putting any weight on his sprained left foot -- he may be out for the balance of the regular season -- new first baseman Matt Adams is soldiering on with a right elbow injury. Adams had a new brace, courtesy of the training staff, and he seemed unaffected after missing one start.

Since Sept. 4, the night Craig went out in Cincinnati, Adams is 23-for-70 with seven home runs and 14 runs batted in. Included are three homers in the ninth inning or later.

Adams went 2-for-4 in Monday’s 4-3 win over Washington.

If the last few days have been any barometer, Adams will continue to hit in the cleanup spot, where Carlos Beltran had struggled after replacing Craig at No. 4.

Adams has replaced Craig’s offense, to a large degree. But, with Adams in the lineup, he isn’t on the bench. And the Cardinals really don’t have much firepower off the bench, with manager Mike Matheny reluctant to use some of his extra men, most of whom have not hit successfully at the major league level.

Right-handed-hitting Shane Robinson, who had to play Sunday when left fielder Matt Holliday was sidelined with back spasms, is the Cardinals’ best threat off the bench now. The only pinch hitter they used on Sunday was Adron Chambers, who was hitting .150. He struck out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-65

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.39) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright surpassed single-season career highs for innings (236 1/3) and strikeouts (214) with his seven innings and five punchouts Monday night. Wainwright also won his 18th game, shrugging off Jayson Werth’s two-run homer in the first and pitching scoreless ball until the eighth. Wainwright got a spate of early outs as the game progressed, enabling him to get to the eighth after needing 69 pitches to make it through four innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career start against Washington Tuesday night. Wacha gave up a whopping 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Colorado Thursday, but was charged with just four runs and got away with a no-decision. He’s been more effective at home, pitching to a 2.65 earned run average in nine outings at Busch Stadium.

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) was scratched just before game time, the second straight game he’s had to sit out. Holliday didn’t play in Milwaukee Sunday night, ending a streak of 55 consecutive starts since coming off the disabled list July 27 in Atlanta. He was 13-of-26 on the team’s road trip to Colorado and Milwaukee with a homer.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal not only got his first big league save, but his first save of any kind since he was pitching in the Appalachian League three years ago. Rosenthal got the last two outs as St. Louis is going with the closer-by-committee role with Edward Mujica rendered ineffective down the stretch. “It was our turn to help him out tonight and give him a rest,” Rosenthal said of the bullpen.

--RF Carlos Beltran homered for the first time in 24 games and 91 at-bats, a two-run blast in the fifth that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. It was his 24th homer of the year and the 358th of his career. Beltran went 2-for-4 to up his average to .298.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is what everyone talks about. You can’t ask for anything more.” -- RHP Trevor Rosenthal, after Monday’s 4-3 win over Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. He is day-to-day.

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He was taking batting practice in late September but not putting weight on his left foot.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers