St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH
The Cardinals have taken veteran Edward Mujica out of the closer role, but how the bullpen shakes out after that still is open to question.
“Stay tuned,” manager Mike Matheny said.
On Monday, the first day they had a chance for a late-inning save, the Cardinals used veteran left-hander Randy Choate and rookie Carlos Martinez in the eighth and left-handed rookie Kevin Siegrist and right-handed rookie Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth, with Rosenthal gaining his first save in a 4-3 win over Washington.
The quartet threw 14 pitches to record six outs.
On Tuesday, Rosenthal required only six pitches to save a 2-0 one-hit win for Michael Wacha.
“There are going to be multiple things that go into it every day,” Matheny said. “It would be nice to say this is what we’re going to do -- A, B, C -- but we’ll have to check it out every day.”
Mujica had 37 saves in his first 41 opportunities and Rosenthal said he wasn’t inheriting that job.
”I‘m not a closer,“ he said. ”It’s something I didn’t necessarily expect, but at this point everyone is on their toes. We know people may be asked to pitch in different situations.
“Basically, we have to be ready whenever your name is called.”
In the eighth inning, Martinez netted two key groundouts with runners at second and third, with only one run scoring.
“(If) you give them a tough opportunity (and) they perform, they deserve another,” Matheny said. “I don’t even know if he realizes what he did.”
Mujica wasn’t a part of the equation on Monday or Tuesday. But he will be.
How will he be used first? “Stay tuned,” Matheny said.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.39) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 3.21)
--RHP Adam Wainwright surpassed career highs for innings (236 1/3) and strikeouts (214) with his seven innings and five punchouts Monday night. Wainwright also won for the 18th time, shrugging off Jayson Werth’s two-run homer in the first and pitching scoreless ball until the eighth. Wainwright got a spate of early outs as the game progressed, enabling him to get to the eighth after needing 69 pitches to make it through four innings.
--RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career start against Washington on Wednesday night. Wacha gave up a whopping 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Colorado on Thursday but was charged with just four runs and got away with a no-decision. He has been more effective at home, pitching to a 2.65 ERA in nine outings at Busch Stadium.
--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) was scratched just before game time, the second straight game he has had to sit out. Holliday didn’t play in Milwaukee on Sunday, ending a streak of 55 consecutive starts since coming off the disabled list July 27 in Atlanta. He was 13-of-26 on the team’s road trip to Colorado and Milwaukee with a homer.
--RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s first big-league save was his first save of any kind since he pitched in the Appalachian League three years ago. Rosenthal got the last two outs as St. Louis is going with the closer-by-committee role, with Edward Mujica rendered ineffective down the stretch. “It was our turn to help him out tonight and give him a rest,” Rosenthal said.
--RF Carlos Beltran homered for the first time in 24 games and 91 at-bats, a two-run blast in the fifth that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. It was his 24th homer of the year and the 358th of his career. Beltran went 2-for-4 to up his average to .298.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are going to be multiple things that go into it every day. It would be nice to say this is what we’re going to do -- A, B, C -- but we’ll have to check it out every day.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on how he is going to use his bullpen.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-24. He is day-to-day.
--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He was taking batting practice in late September but not putting weight on his left foot.
--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.
--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.
--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.
--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.
--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.
RHP Adam Wainwright
RHP Lance Lynn
RHP Shelby Miller
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Michael Wacha
RHP Edward Mujica (closer)
RHP Trevor Rosenthal
LHP Randy Choate
RHP Seth Maness
LHP Kevin Siegrist
RHP Fernando Salas
LHP Sam Freeman
RHP John Axford
LHP Tyler Lyons
RHP Carlos Martinez
RHP Jake Westbrook
Yadier Molina
Rob Johnson
Tony Cruz
Audry Perez
1B Allen Craig
2B Matt Carpenter
SS Pete Kozma
3B David Freese
INF Matt Adams
INF Daniel Descalso
INF Kolten Wong
INF Brock Peterson
INF Ryan Jackson
LF Matt Holliday
CF Jon Jay
RF Carlos Beltran
OF Shane Robinson
OF Adron Chambers