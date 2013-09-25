St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The Cardinals have taken veteran Edward Mujica out of the closer role, but how the bullpen shakes out after that still is open to question.

“Stay tuned,” manager Mike Matheny said.

On Monday, the first day they had a chance for a late-inning save, the Cardinals used veteran left-hander Randy Choate and rookie Carlos Martinez in the eighth and left-handed rookie Kevin Siegrist and right-handed rookie Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth, with Rosenthal gaining his first save in a 4-3 win over Washington.

The quartet threw 14 pitches to record six outs.

On Tuesday, Rosenthal required only six pitches to save a 2-0 one-hit win for Michael Wacha.

“There are going to be multiple things that go into it every day,” Matheny said. “It would be nice to say this is what we’re going to do -- A, B, C -- but we’ll have to check it out every day.”

Mujica had 37 saves in his first 41 opportunities and Rosenthal said he wasn’t inheriting that job.

”I‘m not a closer,“ he said. ”It’s something I didn’t necessarily expect, but at this point everyone is on their toes. We know people may be asked to pitch in different situations.

“Basically, we have to be ready whenever your name is called.”

In the eighth inning, Martinez netted two key groundouts with runners at second and third, with only one run scoring.

“(If) you give them a tough opportunity (and) they perform, they deserve another,” Matheny said. “I don’t even know if he realizes what he did.”

Mujica wasn’t a part of the equation on Monday or Tuesday. But he will be.

How will he be used first? “Stay tuned,” Matheny said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-65

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Nationals (Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.39) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 3-1, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright surpassed career highs for innings (236 1/3) and strikeouts (214) with his seven innings and five punchouts Monday night. Wainwright also won for the 18th time, shrugging off Jayson Werth’s two-run homer in the first and pitching scoreless ball until the eighth. Wainwright got a spate of early outs as the game progressed, enabling him to get to the eighth after needing 69 pitches to make it through four innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career start against Washington on Wednesday night. Wacha gave up a whopping 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Colorado on Thursday but was charged with just four runs and got away with a no-decision. He has been more effective at home, pitching to a 2.65 ERA in nine outings at Busch Stadium.

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) was scratched just before game time, the second straight game he has had to sit out. Holliday didn’t play in Milwaukee on Sunday, ending a streak of 55 consecutive starts since coming off the disabled list July 27 in Atlanta. He was 13-of-26 on the team’s road trip to Colorado and Milwaukee with a homer.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s first big-league save was his first save of any kind since he pitched in the Appalachian League three years ago. Rosenthal got the last two outs as St. Louis is going with the closer-by-committee role, with Edward Mujica rendered ineffective down the stretch. “It was our turn to help him out tonight and give him a rest,” Rosenthal said.

--RF Carlos Beltran homered for the first time in 24 games and 91 at-bats, a two-run blast in the fifth that gave the Cardinals the lead for good. It was his 24th homer of the year and the 358th of his career. Beltran went 2-for-4 to up his average to .298.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are going to be multiple things that go into it every day. It would be nice to say this is what we’re going to do -- A, B, C -- but we’ll have to check it out every day.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on how he is going to use his bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-24. He is day-to-day.

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He was taking batting practice in late September but not putting weight on his left foot.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers