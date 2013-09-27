St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The 4-1 Cardinals’ win over Washington on Wednesday was a snapshot of the transformation of the St. Louis pitching staff this season.

In the heat of a division pennant race, five rookies pitched. They were the only five pitchers in the game.

Right-hander Shelby Miller, winning his 15th, went six innings. Right-hander Seth Maness relieved in the seventh to induce his 15th double play of the season.

Left-hander Kevin Siegrist got one out in the eighth and right-hander Carlos Martinez recorded the other two. Trevor Rosenthal fanned two of the three hitters he faced in the ninth for his third save in three games.

This outing came less than 24 hours after right-hander Michael Wacha, another rookie, came within one out of the franchise’s first no-hitter in St. Louis in 30 years.

In the Cardinals’ first 94 wins, 36 have come from rookies. Eight of their 16 wins this month have been notched by rookies and four of the six saves have been posted by rookies.

“Most of the rookies just wanted to get here and just have a shot and not really think too much about what would be going on,” said Maness. “Just get here and get your feet wet a little bit. But it’s been quite a dream come true.”

”If we could bottle it up it would be pretty valuable,“ manager Mike Matheny said. ”Part of it is their makeup individually. They probably wouldn’t be here right now at this young age if they didn’t have that.

“The other thing is there’s an atmosphere within our leadership, within our (veteran) players where they allow these guys to flourish. They allow them to be as good as they can be without running them through the gamut.”

It is entirely possible that when the Cardinals get to October’s playoffs, their 12-man pitching staff will consist of six rookies. And that doesn’t count Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, both of whom are in their second seasons.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Cubs (Travis Wood, 9-11, 2.98) at Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 14-10, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller made adjustments after walking two guys and giving up a run in the first, and it resulted in his 15th win. Pitching more to contact than usual, Miller got quicker outs over the next five innings and made his way into the seventh before leaving. He allowed just four hits and three walks, striking out three. “The first inning was tough, but I started throwing more cutters,” Miller said.

--RHP Lance Lynn makes his career-high 33rd start Friday night in the series opener against the Cubs. He hasn’t had much success overall against them this year, going 1-3, but has pitched well in two outings at Busch Stadium, going 1-1 and allowing just four runs in 13 2/3 innings. Lynn is coming off a 7-2 win Saturday night in Milwaukee that saw him give up just one run while working into the seventh inning.

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) started for the first time since a 7-2 win Saturday night in Milwaukee and batted third, going 0-for-3. Holliday has been arguably the team’s hottest hitter lately, going 13-of-22 in his previous five starts and adding a homer.

--1B Matt Adams is hitting .338 with eight homers since 1B Allen Craig was injured Sept. 4. The big left-handed slugger bashed his 17th homer of the year in the sixth inning to cap the scoring. Adams isn’t just some all-or-nothing hitter, either, as proven by a double down the left field line in the fourth which preceded Yadier Molina’s two-run single.

--CF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a second inning single, putting him just one game from his career high, set in his rookie season of 2010. Jay added another hit in the sixth and boosted his average to .271.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re seeing the evolution of a pitcher. The last time he faced them, he was pitching up here (pointing at his chest) in the strike zone with his fastball. Now he’s pitching more, being more efficient.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Shelby Miller after a 4-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (back spasms) did not play Sept. 22-24, but he returned to the lineup Sept. 25

--1B Allen Craig (sprained left foot) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He was taking batting practice in late September but not putting weight on his left foot. He is not expected back until at least the second round of the playoffs, should the Cardinals make it that far.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers