St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The Cardinals had a goal of taking care of business early in their series against the Chicago Cubs, that began on Friday.

Needing just one win in their final three games of the regular season to clinch the National league Central, St. Louis dominated the cellar-dwelling Cubs, 7-0.

“We didn’t want this thing to drag out,” St. Louis center fielder Jon Jay said.

Wasting no time jumping on the Cubs, St. Louis scored three in the bottom of the first, expanded the lead to 6-0 before the fourth inning was done and cruised to the 7-0.

A sellout crowd of 44,030 at Busch Stadium stood throughout the ninth, roaring when Trevor Rosenthal retired Darwin Barney on a grounder to second for the last out. Players donned T-shirts reading “We Own The Central” on the front before convening in the clubhouse to spray the bubbly and the beer.

“It’s special to win the division,” said Cards third baseman David Freese, who contributed a solo homer to the clincher. “It was a six-month grind. We held off two great teams.”

The Cardinals (95-65) eliminated Cincinnati on Wednesday and knocked out Pittsburgh, a 4-1 winner earlier Friday night over the Reds, with their 17th win of September. They also sealed homefield advantage for the first round of the NL Division Series and remain tied with Atlanta for homefield advantage throughout the NL playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-65

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Cubs (Edwin Jackson, 8-17, 4.74) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 18-9, 3.01)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright will start on his normal four days rest Saturday night, a move designed to keep him on his normal rotation for a projected Game 1 start in Thursday’s National League Division Series opener. Wainwright is 1-1 in three previous starts this year against Chicago, beating it Aug. 18 in Wrigley Field as he fanned 11 over seven brilliant innings.

--RHP Lance Lynn made his case for inclusion in the postseason rotation with six shutout innings Friday night, fanning six in a row at one point and finishing with nine strikeouts on the game. Lynn was able to get ahead with the fastball and then knock off his hitters by climbing the ladder. He’s allowed just four runs over 24 2/3 innings in his last four starts.

--1B Allen Craig (foot) has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and won’t play in the National League Division Series. The club is hoping that Craig can play in the National League Championship Series and the World Series if it advances that far, but most Lisfranc injuries require 4-to-6 months to fully heal. Craig, who leads St. Louis with 97 RBIs, hasn’t played since suffering the injury Sept. 4 in Cincinnati.

--C Yadier Molina set a career high with his 76th and 77th RBIs on a two-run double in the first inning that got the Cardinals off and rolling. It was the 43rd double for Molina, the most for any catcher since Ivan Rodriguez collected 45 for the 1996 Texas Rangers. Molina later knocked in a third run with a fielder’s choice.

--RHP Edward Mujica pitched for the first time in a week, retiring the only hitter he faced, Darwin Barney, on a first-pitch pop-up to end the seventh. Mujica recorded 37 saves this season but has struggled for most of September, failing to convert two save chances last week and being removed from the closer’s role. He’ll probably serve in a setup role during the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any team in the postseason has a chance to win. We’ve got a good group of guys. When you come up in an environment like this, you learn to play the game the right way.” -- 3B David Freese, after a 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday clinch the NL Central crown.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (lisfranc sprain) left the Sept. 4 game. The foot was re-evaluated Sept. 12, and doctors recommended that he resume wearing a walking boot to protect it. He won’t play in the National League Division Series. The club is hoping that Craig can play in the National League Championship Series and the World Series if it advances that far, but most Lisfranc injuries require 4-to-6 months to fully heal.

--LHP John Gast (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. Gast had season-ending surgery July 26, and he will need eight to 12 months of recovery time.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. He expects to begin throwing in late August.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced that he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is not optimistic that he will pitch this year.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP John Axford

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Jake Westbrook

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Rob Johnson

Tony Cruz

Audry Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Matt Adams

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

INF Brock Peterson

INF Ryan Jackson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers