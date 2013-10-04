St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny hopes his young rotation can follow its leader.

Right-hander Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals’ 32-year-old ace, got his team off to a strong start Thursday by pitching seven effective innings in a 9-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright allowed one run and three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

At 32, Wainwright is the dean of a rotation in which the other four pitchers are 25 or younger: right-handers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Shelby Miller and Michael Wacha.

“We make no mistake about it, he’s our ace,” Matheny said. “He’s the guy that sets the tone and gives the example of how this goes.”

Matheny feels that watching the way Wainwright pitched Thursday should help his young starters relax.

Lynn is scheduled to pitch in Game 2 on Friday, and then Kelly will face the Pirates on Sunday in Pittsburgh in Game 3. Matheny is undecided whether Miller or Wacha, both rookies, would pitch Game 4, if needed.

Should a fifth game be necessary, Wainwright is an automatic choice.

“He wasn’t trying to be any different than he’s been all season,” Matheny said of Wainwright’s Thursday performance. “He stuck with the game plan like he has all season long. That’s how you need to approach the postseason.”

It was suggested that Wainwright was ready to be the veteran pitcher who could carry the Cardinals a long way in the postseason, much as Chris Carpenter did in 2011 when he won four games in October and St. Louis beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

“Well, I’d like to say we’re going to have three or four dominant pitchers in this postseason, yet to be determined, but you can definitely count me in,” Wainwright said. “I’d love to be that guy. Chris Carpenter, if I‘m ever compared to him, I’ll take it as a huge compliment.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Pirates 0

NEXT: Pirates (Gerrit Cole, 10-7, 3.22) at Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 15-10, 3.97)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Beltran had just one hit, but it was his 15th career postseason homer, moving him into a tie for eighth place in major league history with Babe Ruth. Beltran has seven Division Series homers in only 54 at-bats, posting a .389 average in that round. His 443-foot homer was the third longest by a lefty hitter in stadium history, trailing only Lance Berkman (452) and Todd Hollandsworth (446).

--3B David Freese slapped a two-run single to cap a seven-run third inning, giving him 27 RBIs in 32 postseason games. Freese finished 2-for-4, boosting his career postseason average to .351, second only to Lou Brock (.391) in franchise history. Freese hit safely in his 10th consecutive Division Series game.

--RHP Adam Wainwright mowed through Pittsburgh for the second time in less than a month, allowing just three hits and a run in seven walk-free innings while whiffing nine. Wainwright worked a two-hitter over seven innings in a Sept. 7 win. He was just as dominant Thursday, possessing the ability to get all his pitches over for strikes. He is 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA in seven career postseason appearances at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Lance Lynn earned the start for Friday’s NL Division Series Game 2 by dealing over his last four outings. He went 2-0 and allowed just three earned runs over 24 2/3 innings, capping it by fanning nine over six scoreless innings on Sept. 27 in the division-clinching win over the Cubs. “You’re just thinking about one thing, and that is getting the job done for your team and giving them a chance to win,” Lynn said about pitching in the postseason.

--OF Joey Butler was picked up by the Cardinals off waivers from the Rangers. A right-handed hitter, the 27-year old earned his first major league call-up Aug. 5, shortly after Nelson Cruz was slapped with a 50-game suspension. Butler went 4-for-12 in eight games with Texas, doubling twice and knocking in a run.

--RHP Victor Marte was designated for assignment by the Cardinals to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Joey Butler. Marte, 32, went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four relief appearances for St. Louis this year. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis, finishing 2-3 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in 45 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think as a ballplayer you always dream to be able to play in postseason games and try to win a World Series. You know, there is no other explanation. Just God gave me the opportunity to be in this situation and me being able to come through.” -- RF Carlos Beltran, on his ongoing postseason success.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played Sept. 4. He was left off the National League Division Series roster, and Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Oct. 3 that Craig almost certainly will miss the entire postseason. Most Lisfranc injuries require four to six months to heal fully.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers