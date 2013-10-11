St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Game 1 of the National League Championship Series will feature a showdown between a Cy Young Award-winning veteran and a hard-throwing youngster.

The Cardinals, the team throwing young righty Joe Kelly against Los Angeles Dodgers righty Zack Greinke on Friday, have to hope the matchup works better for them than it did for the Oakland A’s on Thursday.

In the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the A’s went with rookie Sonny Gray against Tigers veteran Justin Verlander. It was no contest. Verlander took a took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Tigers rolled to a 3-0 win.

Gray lasted five-plus innings, allowing three runs.

Unlike Gray, Kelly isn’t a rookie, though he is only in his second season. He went 10-5 with a 2.69 ERA in 37 games (15 starts), then got a no-decision in his lone appearance in the NL Division Series. In Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kelly allowed three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

“When he did get the opportunities, he made the most of them and continued to come in here regardless of what his role,” manager Mike Matheny said. “These sort of things pay off in the long run, especially on a winning team. ... Joe just continued to push and work and show us that he’s ready for an opportunity like this one.”

Greinke, the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner with the Kansas City Royals, enjoyed a solid 2013 season with the Dodgers, albeit in the shadow of teammate Clayton Kershaw. Greinke went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA. He lost his start in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, giving two runs over six innings in Game 2.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 3, Pirates 2

NEXT: Game 1 of National League Championship Series, Dodgers (Zack Greinke, regular season: 15-4, 2.63; postseason: 0-1, 3.00) at Cardinals (Joe Kelly, regular season: 10-5, 2.69; postseason: 0-0, 3.38)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright fired an eight-hitter to beat Pittsburgh in Game 5 of the NL Division Series, tossing St. Louis’ first postseason complete game since RHP Chris Carpenter blanked Philadelphia in Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS. Wainwright got away with some pitches up in the strike zone in the first three innings, but got into a rhythm after that and got a lot of early outs, enabling him to go the distance on 107 pitches. His next start will be Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers on Monday night.

--3B David Freese picked up two hits in Game 1 of the NL Division Series, then went hitless in the next three games. He made up for that with a two-run homer in the second inning of Game 5, giving the Cardinals the lead for good. Freese now has seven postseason homers, third in club history behind only Albert Pujols and Jim Edmonds. “It was big,” Freese said of his homer. “It was obviously a great feeling.”

--1B Matt Adams sealed the series with his first postseason homer, a two-run blast in the eighth innings that capped a 6-of-19 (.316) performance in the series. It was the first postseason homer for a St. Louis rookie since Matt Carpenter went deep in Game 3 of the 2012 NLCS against San Francisco.

--CF Jon Jay made key, unheralded contributions Wednesday night. His two-out walk in the second preceded 3B David Freese’s homer. Jay then slapped a two-out RBI single up the middle in the sixth for a 3-0 lead, and he scored the game’s final run in the Cardinals’ 6-1 win over the Pirates. Jay has scored 19 postseason runs since 2011, second in the majors behind only teammate Matt Holliday (22).

--RHP Victor Marte, designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Oct. 3, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Marte, 32, went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four relief appearances for St. Louis this year. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Memphis, finishing 2-3 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in 45 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to put it right up there with the most fun and one of the greatest moments of my career so far, no doubt. To pitch a game like that was one of the highlights of my baseball life, no doubt.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, who went the distance Wednesday against the Pirates to put the Cardinals into the NL Championship Series.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played Sept. 4. He was left off the National League Division Series roster, and Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Oct. 3 that Craig almost certainly will miss the entire postseason. Most Lisfranc injuries require four to six months to heal fully.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers