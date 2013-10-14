St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The Cardinals are a perfect example of how quickly momentum can change in the postseason.

They began the week on the brink of elimination in the National League Division Series. They end it in control of the National League Championship Series.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 at Busch Stadium. Rookie right-hander Michael Wacha combined with four relievers on a five-hit shutout, with Trevor Rosenthal striking out the side in the ninth inning for the save.

The Cardinals were down 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NLDS before rallying for two victories to win the best-of-five series.

Now, the Cardinals take a four-game winning streak into Game 3 of the NLCS, which will be played Monday night and feature NL wins leader Adam Wainwright (19-9, 2.94 in the regular season) pitching for St. Louis against rookie left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-8, 3.00).

The Cardinals headed to the West Coast knowing they had won games started by the Dodgers’ two best pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Kershaw allowed only one run and two hits Saturday but Jon Jay’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning was enough offense to give the Cardinals the win.

”We don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. ”We don’t deny also what’s happened here the last two days. Those were two very good wins, two very tough wins when you face starters like that.

“We did a lot of things, made some good defensive plays but it all comes down to pitching.”

The Cardinals have held the Dodgers to two runs in the first two games of the series, both coming on Juan Uribe’s single in the third inning of Game 1 on Friday night, which St Louis won 3-2 in 13 innings. Cardinals pitching is on a streak of 20 scoreless innings in a row.

Wainwright lost his only start against the Dodgers this season, allowing three runs in seven innings, and is 4-4 lifetime against them with a 3.10 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts. Ryu beat the Cardinals in his only start against them in the regular season, giving up one unearned run in seven innings.

Wainwright went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Pirates in the NLDS, allowing two runs in 16 innings. Ryu struggled in his postseason debut, giving up four runs in three innings to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, though he did not factor in the decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0

NEXT: Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 19-9, 2.94) at Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-8, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Carpenter, who missed the entire season due to a nerve problem in his right shoulder, plans to retire, the Boston Globe reported. Carpenter has made no public announcement, but his agent, Bob LaMonte, told the Globe that Carpenter plans to retire and may have an opportunity to work for the Cardinals organization. Carpenter, 38, did not pitch at all in 2013 and made only three appearances in 2012 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He went 0-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 2012 and had a career record of 144-94 with a 3.76 ERA. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2005.

--RHP Lance Lynn will get the start in Game 4 against Dodgers RHP Ricky Nolasco, the Cardinals announced Sunday. Lynn was the winning pitcher in relief in the NLCS opener. He went 15-10 with a 3.97 ERA in 33 regular-season starts.

--RHP Michael Wacha is putting together a stretch of pitching rarely seen in recent MLB history. He’s allowed just seven hits and one runs in his last 22 2/3 innings, walking five and fanning 26. His 6 2/3 shutout innings Saturday against Los Angeles to put St. Louis in a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

--RHP Adam Wainwright takes the mound for Game 3 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Wainwright lost 3-2 in his one regular season appearance against Los Angeles, allowing three runs over seven innings. He was the difference in the NLDS against Pittsburgh, picking up a pair of wins and yielding just two runs over 16 innings.

--RHP Lance Lynn was announced as the Game 4 starter by manager Mike Matheny on Saturday. Lynn worked the last two innings of Game 1 in relief and got the win. Lynn lost Game 2 of the NLDS to Pittsburgh and hasn’t made out of the fifth inning in any of his three postseason starts. But he did hurl six shutout innings on May 24 at Los Angeles in a 7-0 win.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal clearly had no ill effects from coming back Saturday after working two innings Friday night. Rosenthal fanned the side in the ninth Saturday for his first NLCS save, blowing three fastballs past overmatched Andre Ethier to end it. Rosenthal has converted all five of his save chances since taking over as the closer in the regular season’s last week.

--CF Jon Jay knocked in the only run Saturday, somehow golfing a low curve into medium left field for a sacrifice fly that scored David Freese in the fifth inning. Jay fouled off a suicide squeeze attempt the pitch before. “Jon Jay put together a tough at-bat against arguably one of the toughest lefties in the league to be able to get the run in,” Matheny said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whatever he’s doing, we don’t want to change anything.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings Saturday against Los Angeles to put St. Louis in a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played Sept. 4. He was left off the National League Division Series and National League Championship rosters but Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Oct. 11 that Craig might be able to at least serve as a pinch hitter in the World Series if his team advances.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season, and he might retire.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers