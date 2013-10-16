St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The Cardinals are on the brink of going to the World Series, yet manager Mike Matheny doesn’t want to think about it.

St. Louis beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Tuesday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. All the Cardinals need to do is win once in three game to make it to the Fall Classic for the second time in three years.

However, the Cardinals were in the same position last year when they led the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in the NLCS. The Giants won three in a row, ending the Cardinals’ World Series title defense.

The Cardinals will try to end the NLCS on Wednesday afternoon in Game 5 when Joe Kelly (10-5, 2.69 ERA in the regular season) starts against Zack Greinke (15-4, 2.63).

“Hopefully, we can throw some offense together like we were today a little bit and keep some positive thoughts going,” Matheny said. “When we start talking about where the series is, I think it’s a distraction. What we’ve got to do is play a game.”

Mixing in more offense would aid the Cardinals’ cause. Through the first four games of the series, St. Louis is batting a paltry .148 with a .231 on-base percentage and a .234 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals won Game 4 of the strength of hitting the first two home runs of the series. Matt Holliday hit a two-run blast off starter Ricky Nolasco during a three-run third inning that opened the scoring, and pinch hitter Shane Robinson connected for a solo shot off J.P. Howell in the seventh to make it 4-2.

“It’s good to win, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Holliday said.

Kelly worked six innings in Game 1 and yielded two runs while not factoring in the decision as the Cardinals won 3-2 in 13 innings. He faced the Dodgers twice during the regular season, once as a starter and once as a reliever, going 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA.

Greinke allowed just two runs -- both on a second-inning double by Carlos Beltran -- in eight innings in Game 1.

Greinke beat the Cardinals in his only regular-season start against them this year, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. In 12 career games against St. Louis, including 10 starts, he is 8-3 with a 3.10 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 3, Dodgers 1

NEXT: Cardinals (Joe Kelly, regular season: 10-5, 2.69; postseason: 0-0, 3.18) Dodgers (Zack Greinke, regular season: 15-4, 2.63; postseason: 0-1, 2.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Holliday said he has hit balls farther than his 426-foot home run inning in the third inning Tuesday, “but not in that kind of situation.” His two-run shot over the back fence in the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field capped a three-run third inning that gave a Cardinals a 3-0 lead. It came on a 92 mph fastball from Dodgers RHP Ricky Nolasco on the first pitch of the at-bat. “He had pitched me in the at-bat before and I popped up,” Holliday said. “So I had an idea that he might try to come in. I wanted to try to get the bat head a little bit further out front, and I was able to do that.” Holliday broke an 0-for-13 slide in the NLCS with his 10th career postseason homer, the first homer by either side in the series.

--OF Shane Robinson joined Frank, Brooks and Jackie as Robinsons who have homered in the postseason. His pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning bounced off the top of the left field fence and was his first hit in 11 career postseason at-bats. “I know I have that pop underneath the tank. Not necessarily I was trying to do that, but I had a good idea of what he was throwing me, and I got a good swing on it,” said Robinson, who hit a changeup from Dodgers LHP J.P. Howell.

--RHP Lance Lynn gave up six hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat Los Angeles for the third time in four career starts, improving to 3-0 as a starter. He also won the 13-inning NLCS opener with two innings of scoreless relief. He gave up both runs on three hits and a walk in the fourth inning Tuesday but got PH Skip Schumaker to ground into a double play with two on to end the inning. “That was big, especially that it was just one out,” Lynn said.

--3B David Freese was 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play in the sixth inning before being removed in a double switch, but manager Mike Matheny said it had nothing to do with the right calf tightness that forced Freese to leave in the fifth inning of Game 3. “Freese is fine,” Matheny said. “That was a defensive move. He felt pretty good today, nut we are conscious to make sure that everything still looks good, and right now everything does.” Freese, the MVP of the 2011 NLCS and World Series, is 5-for-29 (.172) with one home run four RBIs in the postseason.

--RHP Joe Kelly will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke in Game 5 on Wednesday, a rematch of series opener last Friday in St. Louis. Kelly gave up two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out five in the Cardinals’ 3-2, 13-inning victory. “Obviously they know what I’ve got, and I know what they’ve got,” Kelly said. “It’s just going to be about executing pitches, ultimately.” Kelly is 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA in two appearances, one start, against the Dodgers this season, beating them 6-1 in a 5 1/3-inning outing Aug. 6 in St. Louis. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA against them in four career appearances, three starts.

--RHP Carlos Martinez threw his fastball 100 mph in his two scoreless innings of relief around scoreless appearances by RHP Seth Maness (two-thirds of an inning) and RHP Trevor Rosenthal (one inning) as the Cardinals set a major league record with 14 consecutive innings of scoreless relief to begin a League Championship Series. Texas opened the 2011 ALCS with 13 straight scoreless relief innings against Detroit, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Martinez’s biggest strike came on the play in which he threw to SS Pete Kozma to pick Dodgers SS Nick Punto off second base for the second out of the eighth inning. “I felt relaxed in the game, and I was able to focus on that play and focus on the game. That allowed me to pick off Punto,” Martinez said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was screaming the whole two minutes it was in the air. That thing was a bomb.” -- OF Shane Robinson, on LF Matt Holliday’s 426-foot home run in the third inning of the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (right calf tightness) left Game 3 of the NL Championship Series in the fifth inning. He started Game 4 but left after six innings, though manager Mike Matheny said Freese felt fine.

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played Sept. 4. He was left off the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series rosters, but Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Oct. 11 that Craig might be able to at least serve as a pinch hitter in the World Series if his team advances.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season, and he might retire.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson

OF Adron Chambers