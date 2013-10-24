St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Before every game the Cardinals play in the postseason, manager Mike Matheny and his players are asked about “The Cardinal Way.”

“Maybe we should put it all in a book and sell it,” right-hander Adam Wainwright joked before Game 1 of the World Series.

The Cardinals likely wouldn’t include a chapter about their Game 1 performance, though, as they played poorly in all phases while losing 8-1 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Wainwright allowed five runs in five innings, though just three were earned as the Cardinals made three errors. The Cardinals were also shut out until the ninth inning, when Matt Holliday hit a leadoff home run.

“We had a wakeup call,” Matheny said. “That is not the kind of team that we’ve been all season, and they’re frustrated, I‘m sure embarrassed to a point. We get an opportunity to show the kind of baseball we played all season long, and it didn’t look anything like what we saw tonight.”

Matheny’s biggest concern is that the poor performance might have a carryover effect in a short series.

“You’re going to have games like that periodically, but if you begin to accept that, then this could not really go anywhere,” Matheny said. “So right now everybody is kind of gathering themselves and putting things together on what they need to do to get back, not anything more, but certainly not anything less than what they’ve done all season.”

The Cardinals will try to rebound Thursday night in Game 2 with rookie right-hander Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.78 ERA regular season; 3-0, 0.43 postseason) facing veteran right-hander John Lackey (10-13, 3.52 regular season; 2-0, 3.00 postseason).

Wacha emerged as a star in the postseason, winning each of his three starts and allowing only one run in 21 innings. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after holding the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless over 13 2/3 innings in two starts.

Lackey beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series and the Detroit Tigers in the American League Championship Series. In 16 career postseason games, including 14 starts, he is 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

WORLD SERIES: Red Sox 1, Cardinals 0

NEXT: Cardinals (Michael Wacha, regular season: 4-1, 2.78; postseason: 3-0, 0.43) at Red Sox (John Lackey, regular season: 10-13, 3.52; postseason: 2-0, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Beltran left in the middle of the third inning Wednesday in Game 1 of the World Series at Boston because of a right rib contusion. He underwent X-rays and a CT scan, and both were negative. He is listed as day-to-day. Beltran was injured while running into the short wall in right field at Fenway Park while making a catch to rob David Ortiz of a grand slam in the second inning of the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss. A 16-year veteran, Beltran was playing in his first World Series game. It was also his 46th career postseason. No player appeared in more playoff games before making his World Series debut. Beltran struck out in the first inning in his lone plate appearance. Beltran has played 2,064 regular-season games. Just two players who were active this year played in more games without reaching the World Series -- Miguel Tejada (2,171) and Torii Hunter (2,091).

--1B Allen Craig was back in the lineup for the first time in more than six weeks Wednesday night. He went 1-for-4 in the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series while batting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter. Craig sat out since Sept. 4 because of a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot. However, the Cardinals felt he was ready to at least be the DH after he participated in a series of simulated games last week. “We just needed to see him healthy,” manager Mike Matheny said. There is a slight chance Craig might play first base when the series moves to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night. The DH rule is not in effect in World Series games in National League parks.

--OF Shane Robinson, a right-handed hitter, started in place of left-handed-hitting Jon Jay in center field for Cardinals on Wednesday night in an 8-1 loss at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series with Red Sox LHP Jon Lester starting. Robinson, who went 1-for-3, shifted to right field in the third inning when RF Carlos Beltran left the game with a right ribcage contusion and Jay came on to play center field. Robinson also started against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 6 of the NL Championship Series last Friday. Robinson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in that game. “We just try to make the best decision each individual day, and Shane is coming off a real tough assignment against Kershaw and had a big day for us,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He deserved another opportunity.”

--CF Jon Jay did not start Wednesday night in Game 1 of the World Series at Boston, though he entered the game in the third inning after RF Carlos Beltran suffered a bruised right ribcage. Jay finished 0-for-2 with a walk. The left-handed-hitting Jay was out of the lineup against Boston LHP Jon Lester, just as he was against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 6 of the National League Championship last Friday. Jay is hitting .194 (7-for-36) in the postseason with no extra-base hits.

--RHP Adam Wainwright was the losing pitcher Wednesday night as the Cardinals fell 8-1 at Boston in Game 1 of the World Series. He allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings while striking out four and walking one. In 37 starts combined in the regular season and postseason this year, Wainwright failed to pitch more than five innings only one other time. He lasted just two innings in an Aug. 28 start against Cincinnati.

--RHP Michael Wacha, the breakout star of the postseason, will start Thursday night in Game 2 of the World Series at Boston. Wacha is 3-0 through three postseason starts, and he allowed one run for a 0.43 ERA. He was named MVP of the National League Championship Series after holding the Dodgers scoreless over 13 2/3 innings in two starts. Wacha was 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 regular-season games, including nine starts.

--OF Adron Chambers was dropped from the Cardinals’ World Series roster to clear a spot for 1B/DH Allen Craig, who returned from a foot injury. Chambers appeared in five postseason games this year, all as a pinch hitter, and he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. In the regular season, he hit .154 with one RBI in 25 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he threw better than what his line showed. We absolutely gave too many bases, too many opportunities. Extra outs in situations like this, against teams like this, are going to kill you.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Adam Wainwright, who allowed five runs (three earned) in five innings during the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss to the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Beltran (right ribcage contusion) left Game 1 of the World Series after two innings. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and he is questionable for Game 2.

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played a regular-season game Sept. 4, and he sat out the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series. He was activated for the World Series, and he started Game 1 as the Cardinals’ designated hitter.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season, and he might retire.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

DH Allen Craig

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson