St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The momentum has turned in the St. Louis Cardinals’ favor in the World Series.

The Cardinals overcome two blown two-run leads to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday night in Game 3 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series as the winning run scored in the bottom of the ninth inning on a rare obstruction call against Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

With the score tied at 4 with one out, runners on second and third and the infield in, Jon Jay hit a grounder to second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who made a diving stop and threw home to catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who tagged Yadier Molina out.

Saltalamacchia then threw wide of third base while trying to get Allen Craig, who attempted to advance from second base. Middlebrooks dove for the ball in an unsuccessful attempt to catch it then raised both legs while lying on his stomach, tripping Craig and forcing the obstruction call.

Now, the Cardinals have the lead in the series and the next two games at home Sunday night and Monday night. That’s quite a change from three nights earlier when they were steamrolled 8-1 by the Red Sox in Game 1 at Boston.

“Baseball is a crazy game and anything can happen,” Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal said. “I‘m just happy that it worked out in our favor tonight. Baseball has a way of evening things out and hopefully that was just making up for something earlier in the year.”

Lance Lynn will start for the Cardinals against Clay Buchholz in Game 4.

After going 15-10 with a 3.97 ERA in 33 regular-season starts, Lynn has been shaky in the postseason. Though he has a 2-1 record this October, his ERA is 5.40 in three games, including two starts.

Lynn has a 5-3 career record in the postseason with a 4.81 ERA in 19 games, including three starts.

Buchholz was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA in the regular season, though he was limited to 16 starts because of a strained neck. He has make three starts in this postseason without a decision, posting a 5.40 ERA, and is 0-0 with a 4.98 ERA in four career postseason starts.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

WORLD SERIES: Cardinals 2, Red Sox 1

NEXT: Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, regular season: 12-1, 1.74, postseason: 0-0, 5.40) at Cardinals (Lance Lynn, regular season: 15-10, 3.97, postseason: 2-1, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly pitched on pure adrenaline on his first pass through the Boston order, pumping 98 mph fastballs past hitters consistently and not letting a ball out of the infield. Kelly lasted into the sixth inning, giving up just two hits and fanning six in a no-decision. If the World Series goes to a seventh game, he would start for St. Louis. “I was trying to throw strikes at that point and it seemed to be working,” he said of the first three innings.

--RHP Lance Lynn played an underrated role in the National League Championship Series, winning Game 1 in relief and picking up a Game 4 win with 5 1/3 innings as a starter. He will start Game 4 on Sunday night. Lynn’s Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers was the first time in the postseason he had made it to the sixth inning in four starts.

--C Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning and is hitting .478 in his last six World Series games, dating back to Game 5 in 2011 against Texas. Molina is batting .357 in his 56 career World Series at-bats, tying him with Reggie Jackson for 11th in World Series history.

--LF Matt Holliday knocked in three runs, snapping a 2-2 tie in the seventh with a two-run double down the left field line. Holliday has been on a tear since Sept. 1, batting .336 in 140 at-bats with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games.

--1B Allen Craig pinch-hit in the ninth and lashed a double to the left field corner, then scored the winning run on the first walkoff obstruction call in World Series history. Craig is 3-for-8 in the World Series, showing remarkably little rust for having been off since Sept. 4, when he sustained a Lisfranc sprain in his foot in Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not sure what happened, but I‘m glad we won.” -- RHP Trevor Rosenthal, after the first walkoff obstruction call in World Series history on Saturday gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the series.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played a regular-season game Sept. 4, and he sat out the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series. He was activated for the World Series, and he started Games 1-2 as the Cardinals’ designated hitter. However, his availability for the rest of the series in question after he pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Game 3 and injured his foot while scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth innings.

--CF Carlos Beltran (right ribcage contusion) left Game 1 of the World Series after two innings. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and returned to the lineup for Game 2.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season, and he might retire.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

RHP Trevor Rosenthal

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

DH Allen Craig

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson