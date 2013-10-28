St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

The Cardinals find themselves even with the Boston Red Sox through four games of the World Series, but St. Louis’ chances of winning the best-of-seven affair would increase if it could get some production from the bottom of the lineup.

St. Louis’ Nos. 6, 7 and 8 hitters are batting a combined .077. Center fielder Jon Jay is 2-for-13 (.154), third baseman David Freese is 1-for-12 (.067) and the shortstop duo of Pete Komza (0-for-8) and Daniel Descalso (0-for-6) is looking for its first hit.

Those three spots in the order went hitless in nine at-bats Sunday night as the Cardinals lost 4-2 in Game 4 at Busch Stadium.

Game 5 is set for Monday night, with National League wins leader Adam Wainwright pitching for the Cardinals against left-hander Jon Lester.

“We tried moving guys around a little bit to see if something will spark there,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of the bottom of his batting order. “We’ve got guys that can contribute at the bottom of our lineup, and right now it’s not happening. We’ve seen that all season long. There’s been points where they take off and carry us, and it’s just a matter of somebody getting it going. Right now, yeah, we’re having trouble in the bottom getting something going.”

The Cardinals also need a turnaround performance from Wainwright. The right-hander was tagged for five runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings while taking the loss in the series opener. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts during this postseason and 4-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 15 career postseason games, including eight starts.

Wainwright is confident he will pitch better in his second chance against the Red Sox, especially after making some between-starts adjustments.

”I honestly don’t know why my mechanics were as bad as they were, my delivery was off as much as it was in Boston,“ said Wainwright, who went 19-9 with a 2.94 ERA in the regular season. ”I feel like I’ve put a lot of good reps in in front of the mirror, and watching film and feeling my delivery again, learning the basics all over again.

“I feel like I‘m ready for this next game to throw some quality pitches. I threw maybe four or five quality pitches (in Game 1). It could have been 10 (runs) instead of five.”

Lester pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings for the Game 1 win, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Lester is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA in four starts during this postseason and 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 12 career postseason games, including 10 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

WORLD SERIES: Cardinals 2, Red Sox 2

NEXT: Red Sox (Jon Lester, regular season: 15-8, 3.75; postseason: 3-1, 1.63) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, regular season: 19-9, 2.94, postseason: 2-2, 2.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched better than his Game 4 final line suggests (5 2/3 innings, three hits, three runs, three walks, five strikeouts). Lynn minimized damage in the fifth, getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam after allowing just one run. Although he took the loss, Lynn gave St. Louis a solid outing, and he could be a bullpen option when the series shifts back to Boston.

--RF Carlos Beltran delivered his 39th postseason RBI in the third inning Sunday night, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Beltran is sixth among all active players, trailing only Lance Berkman and Alex Rodriguez, who have 41 apiece. Beltran is hitting .300 in the World Series.

--C Yadier Molina has hit safely in seven consecutive World Series games after doubling in the second inning of Game 4. Molina is batting .350 with 12 RBIs in 19 World Series games. The batting average is tied for 13th place all-time, matching the mark of Hall of Famer Earle Combs, the leadoff hitter for the Ruth-Gehrig-era Yankees.

--RHP Seth Maness was a reliable middle-inning option this year for St. Louis, but has allowed six of 11 inherited runners to score in the postseason after yielding a three-run homer to Boston OF Jonny Gomes in the sixth inning Sunday. Maness got a fastball up, and he doesn’t have the type of velocity or riding movement to get away with that pitch.

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have much command in Game 1 of the World Series, allowing six hits and five runs (three earned) over five innings in an 8-1 loss at Fenway Park. Wainwright will take the ball in Game 5 at home, where he is 2-0 in two postseason starts this year, allowing only two runs over 16 innings against Pittsburgh. “I feel like I’ve made a lot of good adjustments to be ready for this next game,” Wainwright said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been able to come in and get the big out when we needed it, and we wanted to give him a shot. And it just didn’t work out tonight.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Seth Maness, who gave up the game-deciding home run to Boston LF Jonny Gomes in Game 4 of the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played a regular-season game Sept. 4, and he sat out the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series. He was activated for the World Series, and he started Games 1-2 as the Cardinals’ designated hitter. He appeared as a pinch hitter in Game 3 and re-injured his foot while scoring the winning run. He pinch-hit again in Game 4 but left for a pinch runner.

--CF Carlos Beltran (right ribcage contusion) left Game 1 of the World Series after two innings. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and returned to the lineup for Game 2.

--1B Allen Craig (Lisfranc sprain in left foot) last played a regular-season game Sept. 4, and he sat out the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series. He was activated for the World Series, and he started Games 1-2 as the Cardinals’ designated hitter. However, his availability for the rest of the series in question after he pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Game 3 and injured his foot while scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth innings.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He was diagnosed with a torn labrum, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 24. Garcia began throwing off a mound in late September and is expected to be fully healed by the beginning of spring training.

--RHP Jason Motte (muscle flexor strain in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 14. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7.

--SS Rafael Furcal (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He is out for the season.

--RHP Chris Carpenter (nerve problem in right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 22. He started a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on July 15, then pitched for Triple-A Memphis on July 20. On July 23, he announced he was shutting down his rehab due to numbness in his right hand. He is out for the season, and he might retire.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Lance Lynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP John Axford

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Shelby Miller

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Matt Carpenter

SS Pete Kozma

3B David Freese

DH Allen Craig

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Shane Robinson