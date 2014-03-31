St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

JUPITER, Fla. -- The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed this spring they may have the deepest starting rotation in the majors, which is a considerable achievement, considering the youth in the group.

How good is the collective group?

Right-hander Carlos Martinez, who had a 1.76 ERA and a .154 batting average against him this spring, was moved back to the bullpen where he was a dominating eighth-inning man late in the season and in the postseason.

Right-hander Joe Kelly takes over as the fifth starter. Kelly was 9-3 with a 2.28 ERA as a starter last year. Ironically, he was told a year ago at about the same time that he was going to the bullpen and that Shelby Miller would be the fifth starter.

The Cardinals enter the season without a real weakness in either their lineup or on their staff. And they expect to have 2012 closer Jason Motte, who had 42 saves, back in May as he rebounds from the Tommy John elbow surgery he had last May. The right-hander probably will emerge as a setup man to right-hander Trevor Rosenthal, who took over the closer’s role at the end of last season.

Left-hander Jaime Garcia, who had left shoulder surgery last May and was set back again this spring, began throwing and might be ready in late May.

Although they have been in three straight league championship series and two of the last three World Series, the Cardinals might be even better than any of those three teams, notably because of their strong young pitching.

Among the few newcomers the Cardinals had this spring, shortstop Jhonny Peralta showed the power they were hoping for from that position and displayed an ability to smoothly handle everything he could get to in the field. And new center fielder Peter Bourjos displayed the tracking ability in the outfield that he has been known for and good speed on the bases.

After a terrible start, rookie Kolten Wong seized the second-base spot and showed good range and speed along with hitting in the high .350s in the spring.

First baseman Matt Adams, who hit 17 homers in only 294 at-bats last season, is also one to watch. In the spring, he was much more productive against left-handed pitching than he had been last season when he hit .231 against southpaws with three homers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP David Aardsma, let go this spring by Cleveland, was brought into camp with just two days to go and signed to a minor league deal. However, he did not make the season-opening roster, as he was sent to Triple-A Memphis.

--CF Peter Bourjos appeared to claim the regular center-field role with his .343 spring. Jon Jay, the incumbent, had a spring under .200 although he had hit the ball well early in camp. Bourjos said it was “pretty boring” playing outfield behind the Cardinals’ fireballing staff because he gets very few chances.

--SS Pete Kozma, the starter most of last season, did not get much playing time at the end of spring and seemed destined to be optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Kozma probably would be used as a utility player there.

--RHP Carlos Martinez, competing for the No. 5 starting job, lost out even though he had a 1.76 ERA. RHP Joe Kelly, outstanding as a starter after being pulled from the bullpen last season, retained his spot in the rotation after finishing the spring ball strongly. Martinez was disappointed but will be used in high leverage spots as the eighth-inning man ahead of RHP Trevor Rosenthal, as he was late last season and in the playoffs.

--RF Stephen Piscotty, a supplemental first-round choice in 2012, was the most surprising player in camp, according to manager Mike Matheny. Piscotty hit better than .300 and with power for the spring and played the outfield in aggressive fashion. He may have moved ahead of still gimpy OF Oscar Taveras as the club’s top minor league prospect.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m a guy who, barring injury, will have 700 at-bats. Forty is not something to put a lot of emphasis on.” -- 3B Matt Carpenter on his low spring training batting average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

The Cardinals had only one minor setback this spring, when LHP Jaime Garcia, who had left shoulder surgery last season, encountered some soreness in the shoulder. He will not be back until at least May at the earliest but RHP Jason Motte, the club’s closer until having elbow issues that required Tommy John surgery last season, may be back sooner than that.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Adam Wainwright

2. RHP Michael Wacha

3. RHP Lance Lynn

4. RHP Shelby Miller

5. RHP Joe Kelly

The Cardinals actually have six starters. RHP Carlos Martinez, moved back to a late-innings bullpen spot, had a 1.76 ERA for the spring. LHP Jaime Garcia may yet join the rotation after he dealt with a recurrence of a shoulder problem this spring.

Wacha will be starting his first full season in the majors after winning four games last postseason. Lynn fanned 27 hitters in just 16 1/3 innings this spring. Kelly, who was given the No. 5 slot in the rotation, was no slouch as a starter last year, compiling a 9-3 mark with a 2.28 ERA in the rotation.

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

Now that Martinez is back in the bullpen, the majority of the relief corps is the same as it was last year when the club went to the World Series. Rosenthal will be starting his first year as the closer but former closer Jason Motte, rebounding after elbow surgery, should be ready sometime in May.

The Cardinals don’t really have a middle reliever but, with their wealth of young, talented starters, they shouldn’t have much need for one. RHP Joe Kelly barely pitched in that role last year before he moved into the rotation.

LINEUP:

1. 3B Matt Carpenter

2. 2B Kolten Wong

3. LF Matt Holliday

4. RF Allen Craig

5. C Yadier Molina

6. 1B Matt Adams

7. SS Jhonny Peralta

8. CF Peter Bourjos

Peralta probably will hit second against left-handed pitching with veteran Mark Ellis often moving in at second base to spell Wong. With Bourjos and Wong added to the everyday mix, the Cardinals could at least double their modest stolen base output of 45 from last season.

Some would say Carpenter is not the ideal leadoff man because he does not steal bases. But he is capable of close to a .400 on-base percentage, which does make him an ideal leadoff man. Peralta will provide considerably more power at shortstop than did Pete Kozma, who had only one homer last year.

RESERVES:

C Tony Cruz

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OF Shane Robinson

OF Jon Jay

There is not much power off the bench, but versatility in that Descalso can play all three infield positions besides first base. Jay and Robinson can play all three outfield positions.

Kozma is filling in for injured veteran 2B Mark Ellis, who opens the season on the disabled list. Cruz has improved considerably as a defensive catcher and Cardinals pitchers like pitching to him when Yadier Molina takes a rare day off.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected back early in the season.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.