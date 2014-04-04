St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals have not exactly hit the ground running this season. It started with a cancellation of their final exhibition game in Memphis followed by Opening Day in Cincinnati, then two games delayed more than six hours by rain. But, manager Mike Matheny said the Reds’ pitching had more to do with the Cardinals’ offensive struggles than the weather.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto and lefty Tony Cingrani locked up Cardinals batters in the first two games -- a 1-0 win and a 1-0 loss. But on Thursday, St. Louis erupted for seven runs on 11 hits in a 7-6 series-clinching victory.

Matheny was pleased with the production from the bottom of his order, most notably center fielder Jon Jay and shortstop Jhonny Peralta, who combined for three RBIs, two on Peralta’s two-run homer. Still, Matheny wants to see more consistency.

“We had a lot of missed opportunities,” said Matheny. “It’s the sort of thing we need to do more of.”

Still, a team that made do with fewer home runs last season and robust numbers with runners in scoring position is still adjusting to the departures of Carlos Beltran and David Freese and trying to figure out the best lineup combinations.

The Cardinals took extra batting practice and watched extra video during the down time. After a 3:42 rain delay Thursday, the Cardinals’ bats woke up against Reds right-hander Homer Bailey.

“The first two days the pitchers were on, there wasn’t too much offense on either side,” said Cardinals 1B Matt Adams, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles. “Today, it was an offensive game on both sides. That’s the game of baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 2013: 15-9, 3.06 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2013: 10-7, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Peter Bourjos was given a day off Thursday after going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in the Cardinals’ first two games. But the rest was more about getting fresh legs into the lineup than about Bourjos’ struggles at the plate, says manager Mike Matheny. After playing past midnight after a 2:40 rain delay, Jon Jay got the start in center field in place of Bourjos.

--OF Jon Jay gave Peter Bourjos a spell in center field on Thursday, mostly because he was batting .280 with two doubles, a triple, and a home run against the Reds’ starting pitcher, right-hander Homer Bailey. It was the first appearance for Jay, who struggled at the plate during spring training.

--RHP Lance Lynn’s season debut got off to a rocky start, allowing three runs and four hits, including two home runs, in the first inning. But he battled for 107 pitches to earn his first win of the season while walking one and striking out seven. “The first inning hurt him as far as runs were concerned,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “He worked hard every single inning. He got himself into trouble. But he made good pitches when he needed to.”

--1B Matt Adams spent Thursday’s 3:42 rain delay watching video. It paid off when he went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. ”I was just trying to refresh my memory on some things,“ he said. ”It was his first 3-hit game of the season. He had three such games last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first inning hurt him as far as runs were concerned. He worked hard every single inning. He got himself into trouble. But he made good pitches when he needed to.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn, who allowed three runs and four hits, including two home runs, in the first inning of an eventual 7-6 St. Louis win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1 and expects to do so again on April 5 and two more the following week. No firm plans have been set for a minor league rehab assignment.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson