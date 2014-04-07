St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- St. Louis center fielder Peter Bourjos is struggling in the early stages of his first season with the Cardinals.

Bourjos has gone 0-for-13 in five games while striking out six times. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny gave Bourjos the day off Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals acquired Bourjos in a four-player trade with the Los Angeles Angles in the offseason. St. Louis gave up third baseman David Freese, a hometown kid who was the MVP of the National League Championship Series and World Series in 2011.

Matheny said it is obvious Bourjos is trying hard to justify the trade.

”There is no doubt he is pressing,“ Matheny said. ”You can tell him to relax but it’s hard. He’s with a new team and he wants to make a good impression.

“He’s the type of guy who tends to overwork himself when things are going bad. He reminds me of (Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter) in that regard. He’s going to be fine, though. The hits will start coming.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 0-0, 0.00) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jon Jay started in center field as slumping CF Peter Bourjos was given the day off and drove in the Cardinals’ only run in a 2-1 loss to the Pirates with a fifth-inning triple. Jay was the Cardinals’ primary center fielder each of the past two seasons but lost his hold on the job when Bourjos was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in an offseason trade.

--RF Allen Craig was dropped to the No. 6 spot in the batting order Sunday from cleanup in an effort to, in the words of manager Mike Matheny, “get him going.” However, Craig went 0-for-3 in the 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh and is hitting just .091 (2-for-22) through six games.

--INF Daniel Descalso got his first of the season, playing second base as 2B Kolten Wong was rested and was hitless in three at-bats in a 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh. Descalso hit .333 (14-for-42) with four doubles and one home run in spring training but was never seriously considered for the second base job as Wong battled 2B Mark Ellis to be the starter. However, Descalso isn’t quite ready to accept the utility infielder’s role. “Things can change,” he said. “It’s a long season.”

--RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00) will start Monday afternoon against Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani (0-0, 0.00) in the home opener at Busch Stadium. Wacha pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut against the Reds at Cincinnati last Wednesday in a no-decision. He has not allowed a run in 16 2/3 career innings against the Reds, striking out 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They did seem to always have a guy in the right place. The hitters know the alignment when they step into the box, so I don’t think it’s having an effect on them. We just want our hitters to think about playing to their strengths instead of worrying about the shifts.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, whose team is hitting just .186 through the first six games of the season.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will rejoin the Cardinals on April 7 to take part in pre-game ceremonies at the home opener and then likely begin a minor league rehab assignment the following day. He is eligible for be activated April 11 and the Cardinals believe there is at least a chance he will be ready by then.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1 and expects to do so again on April 5 and two more the following week. No firm plans have been set for a minor league rehab assignment.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

BULLPEN:

CATCHERS:

INFIELDERS:

OUTFIELDERS:

