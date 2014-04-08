St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It was a difficult first week for new St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Peter Bourjos.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the offseason for fan favorite and third baseman David Freese, Bourjos went 0-for-13 in the first six games and also looked shaky defensively. He committed a three-base error on Opening Day in Cincinnati and misjudged a Starling Marte fly ball that turned into a triple over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

But Bourjos helped himself with his new team -- and its fans -- in Monday’s 5-3 win over Cincinnati. Batting in the No. 2 spot for the first time, he dunked a broken-bat single to center field in the first and scored on catcher Yadier Molina’s three-run double.

In the seventh, Bourjos chopped a double over third baseman Todd Frazier, who was playing in on the grass because he was worried about a bunt. That sparked a two-run rally that ultimately decided the game.

Manager Mike Matheny thinks Bourjos will play a little freer and easier now that the bagel is out of his hit column.

“It wasn’t the prettiest thing,” Bourjos said of his 2-for-5 afternoon, “but it felt really good.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 8.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

--RHP Michael Wacha is unlike many young pitchers, not only because of his success at a young age, but because he seems to thrive under pressure. He didn’t have his best stuff in Monday’s 5-3 win, but gave up just one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings. Wacha allowed the leadoff man to reach in the first four innings, but Cincinnati couldn’t take advantage as Wacha induced two key double plays.

--RHP Lance Lynn needed 107 pitches to work through five innings Thursday in Cincinnati, but picked up the win after his teammates erased an early 3-0 deficit. Lynn gave up two long homers in the bottom of the first, but steadied after that, fanning seven. Lynn is 4-1, 4.19 in his career against the Reds, beating them three times last year.

--2B Mark Ellis (knee) said Monday that his injury is improving, but the veteran still isn’t ready for a rehab assignment. Ellis was hurt in mid-March and then aggravated the injury during the final week of exhibition games. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Friday, but clearly won’t be activated for a while.

--CF Peter Bourjos was back in the lineup Monday and in the second spot for the first time this year -- the fourth No. 2 hitter manager Mike Matheny has tried in seven games. Bourjos snapped an 0-for-13 skid to start the year with a broken-bat single in the first, later scoring on C Yadier Molina’s three-run double. Bourjos doubled and scored in the seventh, finishing 2-for-5.

--3B Matt Carpenter led off with a hit for the fourth straight game, slapping a single to left and scoring on C Yadier Molina’s bases-loaded double. Carpenter, who also drew two walks, has hit in every game since going hitless in the season opener March 31 at Cincinnati. His on-base percentage through seven games is a robust .452.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to do a better job against the leadoff man. The guys behind me were making some plays.” -- Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha, after the Reds put the leadoff man aboard in the first four innings but couldn’t score.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He said April 7 that his injury was improving, but the veteran still wasn’t ready for a rehab assignment. He took swings in the batting cage April 7. He is eligible to be activated April 11 but clearly won’t be activated for a while.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1 and threw 15 pitches in extended spring training game April 5. No firm plans have been set for a minor league rehab assignment.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson