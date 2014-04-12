St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Trevor Rosenthal is used to pitching in late-inning pressure situations, not batting in them.

Yet the Cardinals’ closer grabbed a bat and walked to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday night against the Chicago Cubs with a chance to knock in the run that would earn him a win. Men were at first and second with two outs in a 3-3 game.

Although shortstop Pete Kozma and catcher Tony Cruz were available, manager Mike Matheny gave Rosenthal the second at-bat of his career. Rosenthal got the count to 2-2 but looked at a breaking ball for strike three, then he gave up a winning three-run homer to Welington Castillo in the 11th.

“I was hoping we would score before my spot came up,” Rosenthal said. “But I was staying ready and loose if he called on me. I was just trying to put the bat on the ball.”

A bigger reason Matheny may have tabbed Rosenthal for the at-bat: He sailed through the 10th on only six pitches and the manager figured he had another inning left. But the second-guessers were out in full force after the 6-3 loss dropped the Cardinals to 5-5.

After the two-inning stint, Rosenthal may not available for Saturday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Carlos Villanueva, 1-2, 4.26) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-1, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright has pitched two outstanding games this year but has had just a run of support in each one, so he’s only 1-1. Wainwright gave up just five hits and two runs over seven innings in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but he ate a 2-1 loss as St. Louis managed just three hits. He’s 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA against Chicago, but he’s 2-6 and 4.79 at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Joe Kelly was more efficient than usual Friday night, sailing into the seventh inning on just 74 pitches. But an error and two hits ended his game and resulted in a no-decision. Kelly scattered six hits over six-plus innings, giving up just one unearned run and walking none while fanning three. He faced the minimum 15 batters through five innings, thanks to two double plays.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal batted for just the second time in his career, whiffing to end the 10th with men on first and second and two outs. Two position players were available, but manager Mike Matheny might have opted to go with Rosenthal because he retired the Cubs in the top of the inning on six pitches. But the gamble backfired when Rosenthal gave up a game-winning three-run homer to Welington Castillo in the 11th.

--SS Jhonny Peralta continued his early-season slump by going 0-for-3, knocking his average down to .063. While he’s fanned seven times, he’s taking walks (five) and has made solid contact for the most part, but he hasn’t had much luck with balls in play.

--C Yadier Molina continues to be a Cub killer; he notched two hits and an RBI on Friday night. Molina has an MLB-high 42 RBIs against the North Siders since 2011. He’s one of the few Cardinals off to a good start offensively, hitting .300 with three homers and eight RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t get the fastball up as much as I wanted to, and (Castillo) put a good swing on it.” -- RHP Trevor Rosenthal, who gave up a game-winning three-run homer to Chicago’s Welington Castillo in the 11th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. Ellis was injured during spring training and aggravated the injury in the last week of exhibition games. He said April 7 that his injury was improving, but the veteran still wasn’t ready for a rehab assignment. He took swings in the batting cage April 7. He took grounders and did some light running April 9.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He plans to throw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

======