St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The stats said shortstop Jhonny Peralta was 2-for-32 coming into Sunday’s game with the Chicago Cubs, a sickly .063 average that might inspire the pushing of panic buttons if he wore the Yankee or Red Sox uniform.

But Peralta plays for St. Louis, an organization which looks beyond numbers. The Cardinals saw a guy taking his walks and hitting balls on the button, only to go unrewarded. His batting average on balls in play through the first 11 games was .080, which usually means a correction is near.

If a 2-for-4, RBI performance in a 6-4 win is any indication, Peralta might start breaking out on an 11-game road trip to Milwaukee, Washington and the New York Mets.

“I think it was starting to get to him,” manager Mike Matheny said of Peralta’s early slump. “He just wanted to come in here and have an impact with his bat. When he gets going, this will be a fun bottom of the lineup to watch.”

Peralta singled and scored in a three-run second innings -- his first hit at Busch Stadium -- and lined an RBI double to the left-field corner in a two-run eighth-inning rally that made the difference.

Peralta was signed for four years and $52 million in the offseason to do what he did Sunday: lengthen the lineup and add punch to the bottom half of it.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Carlos Villanueva, 1-2, 4.26) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-1, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Michael Wacha overcame a two-run homer in the first by Anthony Rizzo and worked into the seventh inning for his second win of the week. Wacha fanned eight, a season high, and walked just one. He’s issued only three free passes in 19 innings, a good reason why his earned run average is a tiny 1.89.

--RHP Lance Lynn hopes to pitch well for the first time this year when he opens the team’s 11-game road trip Monday night in Milwaukee. Lynn beat Cincinnati in his first two starts, although he gave up three runs in the first inning of each game. Lynn has a track record of success against the Brewers, going 3-2, 2.53, in 10 career appearances. It’s his best ERA against any division opponent.

--2B Mark Ellis (knee) was sent out to Class AAA Memphis Sunday for a rehabilitation assignment of up to 20 days. Ellis was injured during spring training. The team wasn’t sure as of Friday if he would take his rehab stint, but obviously, they’ve decided some minor league at-bats and time afield would be in the best interest of the 36-year old.

--2B Kolten Wong rapped out two hits, including an RBI single in the second, giving him a six-game hitting streak. Wong is hitting .308 during the streak and appears to have settled into the No. 2 spot in the order against right-handed pitching. Wong has fanned only five times in 43 at-bats.

--3B Matt Carpenter knocked in three runs, giving him nine and tying him with C Yadier Molina for the team lead. Carpenter also scored a run and stole his first base of the season. He has scored 10 runs in 12 games, a pace ahead of his MLB-high 126 runs of a year ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was erratic but had good stuff. I had some quick innings and that helped me out.” - RHP Michael Wacha, who pitched 6 1/3 innings against the Cubs Sunday to improve to 2-0.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He plans to throw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

