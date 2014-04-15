St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Catcher Yadier Molina was not in the lineup Monday for the first time this season as the Cardinals opened a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Finding time to rest Molina, who missed 14 games last season with a knee injury but still appeared in 136, is a priority for St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, who says that the five-time All-Star will have be a part of the conversation.

“I give him a lot of say,” Matheny said. “This is a guy who is different from a lot of other players. He knows his body, he also knows the amount of work he’s had in the past. He’s trying to be smart about it, as we are, but we also just need to trust the fact that these guys have been through multiple seasons and know what their body feels like, how it should feel, what their swing is like and how they handle certain pitchers. They have a real good idea. It would be un-wise for us not to listen.”

The day off came as the Cardinals played their fourth game of 20 in a span of 20 days.

Through 12 games this season, Molina is batting .340 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Tony Cruz made his first start of the season in Molina’s place and went 2-for-4 in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-0, 2.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tony Cruz made his first start of the season in place of C Yadier Molina and collected two hits in the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory over the Brewers at Milwaukee Monday night. Cruz had just one prior plate appearance this season -- drawing a pinch-hit walk on April 4 against Pittsburgh -- and appeared in 51 games for the Cardinals in each of the last two seasons.

--1B Matt Adams tied his career high with three hits -- including a sixth-inning double -- Monday night in the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory at Milwaukee. Adams had gone hitless in his eight previous at-bats and was 3-for-13 last weekend against the Cubs but his .360 batting average leads the team.

--INF Mark Ellis was scheduled to appear in his second consecutive rehab game Monday with Triple-A Memphis but the game was postponed by rain. Ellis went 1-for-3 and played five innings at second base Sunday for the Redbirds and could be back with the Cardinals before their series in Milwaukee is over. Ellis has been out since March 26 with a sore left knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was making good pitches early on and it looked like he had a little more life. I think he also had a bit of urgency in his preparation for the first time through the order and that played out really well for him.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, talking about RHP Lance Lynn’s 11-strikeout effort in Monday’s win over the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on April 13. He was to continue a rehab assignment April 14 but the game was postponed due to rain. Ellis could rejoin the team later in the week.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

