St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Infielder Mark Ellis was supposed to make a second rehabilitation appearance Monday night with Triple-A Memphis, but when the Redbirds’ game was rained out, Ellis instead headed to Milwaukee where he rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

Ellis had been out of action with tendonitis in his left since March 26. He began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 1-for-3 at the plate and playing five innings in the field but was ready to get back to work.

”I‘m glad to be back and feel healthy,“ Ellis said. ”I feel a lot better than I did a couple weeks ago, even a week ago.

“I‘m glad to be back and ready to be with the guys and go.”

Manager Mike Matheny still plans to give Kolton Wong a majority of the starts at second base, leaving Ellis to come off the bench -- a new role for the 36-year-old.

In 12 major league season, Ellis has only 31 pinch-hit appearances under his belt.

“I’ve never really done it a whole lot, but (I‘ll) be ready,” Ellis said. “You wish you were 23 years old and able to run out there every day, but the realization is that I need to be ready to be ready to play every day, whether it’s to hit in the seventh inning or play defense in the sixth inning or start that day.”

To make room for Ellis on the 25-man roster, the Cardinals optioned Pete Kozma to Memphis. Kozma played 143 games last season but was relegated to a bench role when St. Louis signed shortstop Jhonny Peralta over the winter.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-5

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 0.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Mark Ellis was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a sac fly and two RBIs in his first game with the Cardinals. Ellis is expected to serve mainly as a pinch-hitter this season with St. Louis.

--RF Allen Craig hit second in Mike Matheny’s lineup Tuesday as the Cardinals’ manager tried to get Craig out of an early-season slump. Craig came into the game batting .133 but made good contact and hit an RBI double in the third inning of St. Louis’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee.

--SS Jhonny Peralta hit a two-run home run off Milwaukee right-hander Jim Henderson in the ninth inning Tuesday; his team-leading fourth of the season and his second in as many games. In his last three games, Peralta is 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs and raised his average from .063 to .167.

--INF Pete Kozma was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Tuesday, making room for INF Mark Ellis, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. After playing in 143 games last season for St. Louis, Kozma only appeared in four this season and had one hit in three at-bats. He will play mainly at shortstop with Memphis but could see occasional action at third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That looks more like Shelby. The velocity was there. There were a couple times where I know (C Yadier Molina) went out and talked to him like he was trying to amp it up a little bit, but for the most part, when he did back off the ball even jumped a little better.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Shelby Miller after a 6-1 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Mark Ellis (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on April 13 and was activated April 15.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Keith Butler

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson