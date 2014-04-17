St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- Shortstop Jhonny Peralta’s first few days as a St. Louis Cardinal were frustrating, to say the least.
After signing a four-year, $53 million contract last November, Peralta got off to an ice-cold start and was batting .063 before manager Mike Matheny gave him a day off on April 9.
Since then, Peralta has caught fire.
He recorded three consecutive two-hit games and, after a second-inning single Monday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee, Peralta had hit in four straight games, raising his average to .188.
“As he gets going, people will realize what that does to our lineup,” Matheny said. “He gives us another spot you just can’t take a breath with. I think that’s pretty nice when you see that we do get what we consider the meat of our order, 3-4-5, and you watch six and seven walk up there with a real good chance of doing something.”
During his streak, Peralta has hit two home runs and driven in four while striking out just twice; he struck out seven times in his first 10 games.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 2-1, 2.57 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-1, 4.76)
--RHP Joe Kelly is day-to-day after injuring his leg Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Kelly held Milwaukee to an unearned run on three hits in four innings but he left the game in the fifth inning when he felt tightness in his hamstring after running out a ground ball.
--C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 Monday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Molina was back in the lineup for the second straight game after getting the day off Monday. He has started and caught 14 of the Cardinals’ 15 games and is second on the team with a .352 average and three home runs.
--1B Allen Craig hit in the No. 2 spot Monday for the second straight game and hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Wily Peralta in the sixth inning of St. Louis’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Craig has been off to a slow start this season but has at least one hit in five consecutive games. He was batting .097 when he sat out on April 9 but has raised his average to .156 in the six games since.
--SS Jhonny Peralta saw his streak of consecutive games snapped at three but still extended his hitting streak to four games with a second-inning single Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Peralta is batting .437 (7-for-16) during the streak, with two home runs and four RBIs.
MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.
--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.
RHP Adam Wainwright
RHP Michael Wacha
RHP Lance Lynn
RHP Shelby Miller
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)
RHP Carlos Martinez
LHP Kevin Siegrist
LHP Randy Choate
RHP Seth Maness
RHP Pat Neshek
RHP Keith Butler
Yadier Molina
Tony Cruz
1B Matt Adams
2B Kolten Wong
SS Jhonny Peralta
3B Matt Carpenter
INF Daniel Descalso
INF Mark Ellis
LF Matt Holliday
CF Peter Bourjos
RF Allen Craig
OF Jon Jay
OF Shane Robinson