St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Shortstop Jhonny Peralta’s first few days as a St. Louis Cardinal were frustrating, to say the least.

After signing a four-year, $53 million contract last November, Peralta got off to an ice-cold start and was batting .063 before manager Mike Matheny gave him a day off on April 9.

Since then, Peralta has caught fire.

He recorded three consecutive two-hit games and, after a second-inning single Monday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee, Peralta had hit in four straight games, raising his average to .188.

“As he gets going, people will realize what that does to our lineup,” Matheny said. “He gives us another spot you just can’t take a breath with. I think that’s pretty nice when you see that we do get what we consider the meat of our order, 3-4-5, and you watch six and seven walk up there with a real good chance of doing something.”

During his streak, Peralta has hit two home runs and driven in four while striking out just twice; he struck out seven times in his first 10 games.

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 2-1, 2.57 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-1, 4.76)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly is day-to-day after injuring his leg Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Kelly held Milwaukee to an unearned run on three hits in four innings but he left the game in the fifth inning when he felt tightness in his hamstring after running out a ground ball.

--C Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 Monday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Molina was back in the lineup for the second straight game after getting the day off Monday. He has started and caught 14 of the Cardinals’ 15 games and is second on the team with a .352 average and three home runs.

--1B Allen Craig hit in the No. 2 spot Monday for the second straight game and hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Wily Peralta in the sixth inning of St. Louis’ 5-1 loss at Milwaukee. Craig has been off to a slow start this season but has at least one hit in five consecutive games. He was batting .097 when he sat out on April 9 but has raised his average to .156 in the six games since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As he (SS Jhonny Peralta) gets going, people will realize what that does to our lineup. He gives us another spot you just can’t take a breath with. I think that’s pretty nice when you see that we do get what we consider the meat of our order, 3-4-5, and you watch six and seven walk up there with a real good chance of doing something.” -- Manager Mike Matheny.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

