St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Adam Wainwright does not wear down.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander threw 110 pitches Thursday, 75 for strikes, while pitching a two-hit shutout against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals cruised to an 8-0 victory in the opener of a four-game series between the 2012 playoff foes.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny noted that Wainwright was still in the low 90s with his fastball at around pitch No. 100.

The Nationals managed just one hit in the first eight innings -- and that was a high chopper by shortstop Ian Desmond in front of the plate in the second inning that Wainwright could not corral in time to make a throw to first base.

The only other hit was a clean, ninth-inning single to right by Washington first baseman Adam LaRoche.

“Execution is key,” Wainwright said. “They could be looking for something, but if you execute it flawlessly than they probably still can’t do much with it, so if you don’t have execution, you really don’t have anything.”

The ace pitcher also handled the bat very well, contributing a sacrifice bunt, a fielder’s choice RBI, an infield hit, a walk and a double over the left fielder’s head in the top of the ninth. Wainwright appeared to suppress a grin as he pulled into second base.

“He just did it all,” Matheny said.

Wainwright will return to the mound -- and the plate -- Tuesday when he starts against the Mets in New York.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-0, 1.89 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 2-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. He was injured in the fifth inning Wednesday after trying to beat out a grounder to first. Kelly was 1-1 with an ERA of 0.59 through three starts this season.

--RHP Keith Butler was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He had an ERA of 27.00 in two innings in two games out of the bullpen, allowing six hits and a walk.

--RHP Eric Fornataro was called up from Triple-A Memphis and was in uniform before the game Thursday. He went to Mills Godwin High in nearby Richmond, Va., and he expected to have family make the two-hour drive to be at the game Thursday. He was not called on as RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win over Washington.

--RHP Jorge Rondon was called up from Triple-A Memphis. “It is a dream come true,” he said through an interpreter before Thursday’s game, standing in the St. Louis clubhouse. He was not needed as RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a shutout in an 8-0 victory over Washington.

--RHP Adam Wainwright threw a two-hit shutout in the series opener against the Nationals, leading the Cardinals to an 8-0 victory. He allowed just one hit in the first eight innings, and that was a high bouncer hit in front of the plate by SS Ian Desmond in the second inning. “Tonight I had pretty much everything working,” Wainwright said. “My sinker was sinking, my four-seamer was four-seaming, my curveball was curving. But my cutter was back. That was a big pitch for me tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a good plan. The fastball was moving a lot. He has four pitches, and he is tough to hit. He can do different things.” -- C Yadier Molina, on RHP Adam Wainwright, who fired a two-hit shutout Thursday in St. Louis’ 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson