St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Matheny showing strong leadership skills

WASHINGTON -- The 2014 St. Louis Cardinals’ media guide features former managers Joe Torre and Tony LaRussa as National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees for this year.

But it was current manager Mike Matheny that paid a visit to the U.S. State Department before Friday’s game as he took part in a series on leadership.

Matheny said his talk was telecast around the world to U.S. ambassadors on various ports of call.

“It was a great honor and something I was asked to do,” he said. “It was very humbling. I have done some of that (speaking) in the past with different corporate groups.”

Matheny said he talked about team building and said you can make parallels between leadership on a baseball team and with leaders in other areas, be it business or politics.

“When it comes down to it, it is really about people. Yes baseball is a percentage of that. When it comes down to application, how do you lead, challenge and encourage people?” he said.

Matheny has certainly done a good job of leading the Cardinals, who had won five of six games before a 3-1 loss on Friday at Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 3-0, 4.00 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-0, 5.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eric Fornataro, called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, allowed one hit and no runs in four games over five innings in the minors. “He is a hard worker. He was throwing well,” said manager Mike Matheny. Fornataro is from Richmond, Va., and he said his father was at the games in Washington on Thursday and Friday and he expected to have friends from Mills Godwin High at Friday’s game. He has yet to pitch in his first two games with the club.

--RHP Michael Wacha was the tough-luck loser in the 3-1 setback to Washington on Friday. “He is just tough to beat,” said Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez, who went seven innings for the win. Wacha allowed three runs (one earned) in seven innings. His wild pitch led to two runs in the seventh. “I short-hopped one to Yadi that got away from him and they end up scoring two runs on it. I’ve just got to make a better pitch in that situation and try and get out of it,” Wacha said. “It was 0-1 and you want to make your pitch for sure and I just threw a change-up down in the dirt and it ended up getting away from Yadi. I’ve got to make a better pitch in that situation.”

--1B Allen Craig got the start at first base as Matt Adams got the night off with LHP Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals. Craig had two hits to lift his average to .180.

--1B Matt Adams got the night off with LHP Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said it was a good night to give some lefties a rest with a stretch of 20 games in 20 days. Adams was on deck as a pinch-hitter when the game ended on a double-play grounder back to Washington closer Rafael Soriano.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The odds of him hitting into a double play are not really high. We were trying to get (Mike) Adams to the plate and trying to win this game.” - Manager Mike Matheny, talking about RF Shane Robinson hitting into a double play to end the game with slugger Matt Adams on deck as a possible pinch-hitter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jorge Rondon

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

===