St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

Cardinals have bullpen issues

WASHINGTON -- The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been in flux the past few days. Right-handed pitchers Eric Fornataro and Jorge Rondon were called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, but Rondon was sent down after Sunday’s game to make room for Tyler Lyons.

Lyons will get the start on Monday in New York against the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 3.32 for Memphis this season and was 2-4, 4.75, in 12 games, with eight starts, last season for the Cardinals.

Cardinals’ manager Mike Matheny said after Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals that his bullpen was in place with his team leading 2-0 after six innings.

But right-hander Carlos Martinez gave up four hits and two runs in the seventh as the Nationals tied the game at 2-2.

Matheny said the location of Martinez’s pitches was “more the middle of the plate. He has been down and he has been on the sides of the plate (in the past). Today was one of those days he found the middle of the plate.”

Then reliever Seth Maness gave up two hits, a walk and the winning run in the last of the ninth when Denard Span hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded for the game-winner. Matheny said Maness has pitched better than his 7.11 ERA might suggest.

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 2014 debut) at Mets (RHP Jenrry Mejia, 2-0, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jorge Rondon was sent down to Triple-A Memphis after the Sunday game as the Cardinals called up RHP Tyler Lyons from Memphis to start on Monday against the Mets. Rondon was called up from Memphis on Thursday but did not pitch in the Washington series. He had nine scoreless spring training games over nine innings this year with the Cards.

--RHP Shelby Miller had an uneven outing on Sunday against the Nationals. He loaded the bases with three walks in the third but got out of the jam by striking out Adam LaRoche for the final out. Miller did not allow a hit until the fourth, when Danny Espinosa singled to right. Miller, who entered the game with a batting average of .115 in his career, lined a double to left in the fifth for an RBI and a 2-0 lead. But he issued five walks and was taken out in the sixth after throwing 99 pitches, 57 for balls, even though he did not allow any runs. “He looked good at times,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said of Miller. “Those walks, they hurt. Something there is triggering him to fall off to the side too much. Sometimes it is a tough adjustment to make mid-game.”

--C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the second. He got the day off Saturday as Tony Cruz got the start at catcher. Molina seemed locked in most of the series and battled several times, fouling off pitches before getting a good pitch to hit.

--1B Matt Adams has been on fire at the plate and manager Mike Matheny is not afraid to use him in tight spots against lefties. Adams had doubles in the second and sixth against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg and came to the plate with two runners on and two outs in the eighth against lefty Jerry Blevins. But Adams fanned to end the frame -- though he is still hitting .357.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked good at times. Those walks, they hurt. Something there is triggering him to fall off to the side too much. Sometimes it is a tough adjustment to make mid-game.” --Manager Mike Matheny, on St. Louis starter Shelby Miller, who allowed no runs but issued five walks in 5 1/3 innings Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

