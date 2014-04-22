St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Left-hander Tyler Lyons didn’t earn the win in his season debut Monday, but the Cardinals generally got what they wanted out of him in a 2-0 loss to the Mets Monday.

Lyons allowed the two runs on six hits and four walks over six innings while tying a career high with seven strikeouts. It was the first of what could be several starts for Lyons, who was 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Memphis before he was recalled to replace the injured Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) in the rotation.

“Hope to see him staying out there with some confidence,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said prior to the game. “What he was doing in Triple-A would work. That’s relying on movement, relying on his catcher, putting a game plan together, going pitch-to-pitch and not really making any more of it than that.”

Lyons showed some moxie in wriggling out of jams in the fourth, when he struck out opposing pitcher Jenrry Mejia to strand two runners, and in the sixth, when the first five Mets reached base via a Lyons error, two walks and two singles. But Lyons limited the damage to one run and left the bases loaded by retiring Mejia and left fielder Eric Young on fly outs.

“He’s got good stuff,” Matheny said. “His stuff’s good enough to give us a chance.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 3-1, 1.80 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 1-0, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright will take to the mound in pursuit of his second straight shutout Tuesday night, when he starts for the Cardinals against the Mets in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Wainwright was masterful against the Nationals last Thursday, when he tossed a two-hit shutout in the Cardinals’ 8-0 win. Wainwright walked three, struck out eight and threw 110 pitches in authoring the 17th complete game of his career and his seventh shutout. Wainwright is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Mets. The ERA is the highest for Wainwright against any opponent he’s faced more than once. He last pitched against the Mets last June 13, when he earned the win with seven shutout innings of four-hit ball in the Cardinals’ 2-1 victory at Citi Field.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday afternoon, hours before he started for the Cardinals and took the loss as St. Louis fell to the Mets, 2-0. Lyons, who was making his first big league appearance of the season, allowed both runs on six hits and four walks while tying a career high with seven strikeouts. In three starts at Memphis, Lyons was 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 19 innings. He made 12 appearances (eight starts) with the Cardinals last season, when he went 2-4 with a 4.75 ERA.

--RHP Jorge Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday afternoon following the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to Washington. Rondon was replaced on the roster by LHP Tyler Lyons, who was recalled Monday afternoon and started and took the loss for the Cardinals as they fell to the Mets, 2-0. Rondon was recalled from Memphis last Thursday but did not get into a game during his four days with the Cardinals. He has a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances for Memphis.

--C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 12 games Monday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Cardinals’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Molina singled twice and is hitting .408 (20-of-49) during the streak, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .217 to .347.

--RHP Eric Fornataro made his major league debut Monday night, when he threw a perfect eighth inning in the Cardinals’ 2-0 loss to the Mets. Fornataro was recalled last Thursday from Triple-A Memphis, where he was 1-0 and had allowed one hit in five innings over four relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we did have a chance to score some runs, they ended up making some plays to get out of it. They pitched good and played good defense and that’s why they ended up beating us.” -- 3B Matt Carpenter, after the Mets defeated the Cardinals Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

