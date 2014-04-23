St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The St. Louis Cardinals have already experienced life without Adam Wainwright once. They’re in no rush to do it again.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they probably won’t have to ponder the worst-case scenario after Wainwright exited Tuesday’s 3-0 win with a hyper-extended right knee that he suffered trying to field the final out of the seventh inning.

Wainwright was off-balance in his follow-through when the New York Mets’ Chris Young blooped Wainwright’s 79th and final pitch into the no man’s land between the pitcher’s mound and first base.

Wainwright whirled around and made a diving attempt to catch the ball, which bounced to first baseman Matt Adams, who then beat Young to the bag and made a slap tag on his shoulder.

Wainwright walked gingerly off the field but realized by the time he got to the dugout that he was fine.

“When I first did it and started walking past first, I thought I had tweaked it,” Wainwright said. “I thought I had hyper-extended it enough to be more painful than it actually is, to be honest with you. As I was walking off the field, after they told me we got the out, I realized it was really not that big a deal.”

Maybe not, but manager Mike Matheny wasn’t going to take any chances by giving Wainwright a chance to finish a second straight shutout. So while left-hander Kevin Siegrist and right-handed closer Trevor Rosenthal closed out the win, Wainwright underwent an examination by Cardinals doctors that revealed no cause for concern for his ligaments.

Matheny said Wainwright probably wouldn’t require an MRI on Wednesday and Wainwright said he expected to make his next start as scheduled on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

“Measured out really well in the trainer’s room,” Matheny said. “Strength looked good, mobility (as well). Didn’t seem to be any signs of any kind of ligament injury. He may be sore for a day or so, but we’ll find out a little more (Wednesday).”

With Wainwright expected to be fine, Matheny could marvel at how well his ace right-hander has pitched since missing the 2011 season due to Tommy John surgery. Wainwright, who went 39-19 with a 2.53 ERA and a 3.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 starts over the two seasons prior to his injury, is 37-23 with a 3.24 ERA and a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 71 starts since his return.

Wainwright, who threw a two-hitter against Washington last Thursday, has thrown 17 straight scoreless innings and allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out three on Tuesday.

“You couldn’t guess along with him if you tried to, because if you do guess, he’s right there with you and he’s actually baiting you with the pitch you’re looking for a little bit off the plate,” Matheny said. “He’s been able to locate as well as I’ve ever seen him. Part of that process is he had surgery a few years ago and just continued to get better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 2-1, 1.73 ERA) at Mets (Jonathon Niese, 0-2, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha will look to bounce back from his first loss of the season when he takes the mound for the Cardinals on Wednesday night for the third game of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Wacha actually lowered his ERA during his most recent start last Friday but took the defeat after allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings in the Cardinals’ 3-1 loss to the Nationals. It was the third time in four starts this season Wacha allowed one run or less and the seventh time he’s done it in 13 big league starts. Wacha will be making his second career start against the Mets, whom he beat for his first big league win last June 11, when he allowed two runs over six innings in the Cardinals’ win at Citi Field.

--RHP Adam Wainwright likely dodged serious injury Tuesday night, when he left after hyper-extending his knee attempting to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals; 3-0 win over the Mets. Wainwright dove awkwardly after a blooper by Chris Young and walked gingerly off the field, but said afterward that he felt fine and had passed a series of strength tests administered by the Cardinals’ doctors. The injury cost Wainwright -- who needed just 77 pitches to complete the seven innings -- a chance at his second straight shutout. As it was, he allowed just four hits and walked none while striking out three in extending his scoreless innings streak to 17 and lowering his ERA to 1.46.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder surgery) was scheduled to throw Tuesday at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida. Garcia underwent surgery last May 24 and had his recovery briefly interrupted by a bout of bursitis in the shoulder in February.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to throw Tuesday at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida. Motte, who underwent surgery last May 7, has made steady progress and could rejoin the Cardinals as a set-up man in May.

--C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games Tuesday night with a single in the fourth inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Molina is hitting .396 during the streak, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .217 to .342.

--LF Matt Holliday helped the Cardinals with his bat and his glove in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Mets. Holliday reached base four times in five plate appearances via a walk and a trio of singles. His ninth-inning single scored the Cardinals’ final run. He also preserved a 2-0 lead in the fifth when he made a leaping catch at the wall to rob the Mets’ Chris Young of a homer. Holliday, who was also thrown out at second twice trying to extend singles into doubles, is hitting .267 with one homer and 11 RBI in 20 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll be all right, just give me a couple of days and everything will be all right. It was slippery ground. I was very off-balance -- as you could probably see in that goofy video -- but everything is good.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, who likely dodged serious injury Tuesday when he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (hyper-extended right knee) likely dodged serious injury April 22, when he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Wainwright made an awkward dive in pursuit of a pop-up and walked gingerly off the field. He passed a series of strength tests in the clubhouse and isn’t expected to need an MRI.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He was scheduled to throw at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida on April 22.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scheduled to throw at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida on April 22. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

=======