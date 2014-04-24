St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Through three innings Wednesday night, right-hander Michael Wacha was on pace to shatter the single-game strikeout record.

One inning later, he was done for the night and left to wonder how a potentially magical evening turned into the third loss of his major league career.

Wacha recorded his first nine outs by strikeout Wednesday before allowing two runs on two hits and three walks -- including two with the bases loaded -- in the fourth inning of the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“You’ve just got to be mentally tougher than what I showed there tonight,” the 21-year-old Wacha said after falling to 6-3 with a 2.57 ERA in 20 major league appearances. “You’ve got to be able to shake it off and really just go out and attack the hitters and make them put it in play. There’s no excuse for walking in two runs. That’s just unacceptable.”

Wacha ended up striking out a career-high 10 -- halfway to the major league record shared by Roger Clemens, Kerry Wood and Randy Johnson -- in four innings, but he also set a new career high with five walks. He said he watched video of the fourth inning and saw his arm was dragging a little bit, which made him try to yank the ball instead of throw it.

Wacha was pitching on one of the windiest nights of the year -- the 41 mph gusts knocked the cap off Wacha’s head in the second inning and left Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud off-balance behind the plate -- but he said the conditions had nothing to do with his fourth-inning struggles.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,” Wacha said. “It’s going to be a long four days, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-0, 3.42 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 1-3, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn will look to become the first five-game winner in the major leagues when he takes the mound Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Lynn is one of only three 4-0 starters in baseball (along with Mark Buehrle and Martin Perez) and one of just a dozen starters unbeaten through three decisions. Lynn extended his winning streak to six starts (dating back to Sept. 21) last Saturday, when he allowed one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory over the Nationals. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Mets.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (hyperextended right knee) went through his usual day-after-start routine Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. Wainwright said he was just “a hair sore” when he fully extended his right leg and that he expected to make his next start as scheduled on Sunday against Pittsburgh. Wainwright has not allowed a run in his last 17 innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha experienced the most bizarre start of his brief career on Wednesday night, when he set career highs with 10 strikeouts and five walks and took the defeat after pitching just four innings -- his fewest in 14 big-league starts -- in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Wacha recorded his first nine outs via strikeout before he gave up two runs in the fourth on two hits and three walks. Wacha is the fourth starter in history to strike out at least 10 batters while pitching four innings or less. He is also the first pitcher to record his first nine outs via strikeout since Aaron Harang did it for the Dodgers against San Diego. Wacha fell to 2-2 while his ERA rose to 2.10.

--C Yadier Molina continued his torrid hitting Wednesday night, when he extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Molina is hitting .429 (24-of-56) during the streak and has raised his average from .217 to .367.

--3B Matt Carpenter had the sixth four-hit game of his career Wednesday night but was thrown out at home as he tried to score the tying run in the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Carpenter finished 4-for-5 and scored the Cardinals’ first run in the first inning. He singled with one out in the ninth and tried to score on pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso’s double that brought home CF Jon Jay. But the Mets executed a perfect three-man relay from CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis to SS Ruben Tejada to C Travis d‘Arnaud, who made a sweeping tag of Carpenter an instant before his foot touched home plate. Carpenter is hitting .500 (7-for-14) in the first three games of the series, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .254 to .296.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve just got to be mentally tougher than what I showed there tonight. You’ve got to be able to shake it off and really just go out and attack the hitters and make them put it in play. There’s no excuse for walking in two runs. That’s just unacceptable.” -- RHP Michael Wacha, who set career highs with 10 strikeouts and five walks and took the defeat after pitching just four innings in a 3-2 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (hyperextended right knee) likely dodged serious injury April 22, when he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 3-0 win over the Mets. He did his usual day-after-start routine on April 23 and said he expects to make his next start, April 27 against Pittsburgh.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He was scheduled to throw at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida on April 22.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was scheduled to throw at the Cardinals’ spring training complex in Florida on April 22. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

