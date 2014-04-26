St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- To watch the St. Louis Cardinals play defense during most of their 11-game road trip was a bit like trying to spirit an eight-year-old out of the candy store. It was frustrating and ultimately a losing battle.

Errors as well as the inability to convert batted balls into outs led to no less than three defeats on a 5-6 journey through Milwaukee, Washington and the New York Mets. Even with limited offense, St. Louis could have enjoyed a great trip by making routine plays.

But it had the gloves working in Friday night’s 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Busch Stadium. Not only did it play errorless ball, it also made some critical plays to deny runs.

Shortstop Jhonny Peralta turned a one-hop rocket from center fielder Andrew McCutchen into a 6-4-3 double play with the bases loaded to end the third. In the eighth, when Pittsburgh had men at the corners and none out, pitcher Carlos Martinez froze Starling Marte off third on a comebacker from second baseman Neil Walker and the Cardinals got a big first out in the ensuing rundown.

“Great defense,” said starting and winning pitcher Shelby Miller of the game. “That was the (reason for the) outcome, especially the double play.”

With an offense scoring barely above World Cup levels (3.3 runs per game), St. Louis needs that kind of defense to complement its excellent pitching. It got it in its return home.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.22 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller finally beat Pittsburgh for the first time in six career starts despite walking four and allowing three hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. The big difference: He kept the ball out of the bleachers, where it had landed nine times in his other five appearances against the Pirates. Miller got 11 outs on grounders, an unusually high number for him.

--LHP Tyler Lyons will get his second start Saturday in the middle game of the weekend series with Pittsburgh. Lyons pitched decently Monday night in a 2-0 loss at the New York Mets, working six innings and allowing two runs off six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Lyons will have to demonstrate more consistent fastball command, but showed the ability to work through jams that wasn’t always there during brief stints with the big club last year.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (right knee) will make his scheduled start Sunday in the series finale. Wainwright was injured trying to field a ball in the seventh inning of his 3-0 win at the Mets Tuesday night. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts, covering 16 innings, and has breezed through lineups by mixing multiple pitches better than ever.

--C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an eighth-inning single, tying a career high set in 2007. Molina is 25-of-58 during the streak.

--LF Matt Holliday was the only St. Louis hitter to consistently figure out Gerrit Cole, rapping out three hits and drawing a walk against him. Holliday’s first-inning double knocked in the game’s only run and gave him a team-high 12 RBIs. He’s batting a team-high .409 (9-of-22) with men in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m excited to win in general, but obviously, I’ve had trouble against Pittsburgh. That’s a great lineup which isn’t easy to get out. It’s good to get one against them.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, who finally beat Pittsburgh for the first time in six career starts Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (hyperextended right knee) likely dodged serious injury April 22, when he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning. He will make his scheduled start April 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended Spring Training game April 24. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet, but still not running or throwing off mound as of April 25.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended Spring Training games as of April 25.

