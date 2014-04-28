St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In his first three full years in St. Louis, right fielder Allen Craig has proven to be three things: Injury-prone, an RBI machine and a career .306 hitter.

That’s why his April struggles have affected the Cardinals’ attack. He entered Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh hitting .174 and batting sixth, instead of the No. 4 spot that he anchored with a career-high 97 RBIs before a Lisfranc sprain of his foot on Sept. 4 in Cincinnati knocked him out until the World Series.

Craig was also just 3-for-20 with men in scoring position, a total reversal of form from last year, when he hit an otherworldly .454 in that situation -- the third-highest average since the stat was introduced 40 years ago.

Which is why manager Mike Matheny is hoping that Craig’s sixth-inning blooper to right-center that evaded second baseman Neil Walker for an RBI single might be a slump-buster.

“He just needs to stay with his approach,” Matheny said of Craig. “He’s just had so many hard outs this year. You can tell he’s letting it travel, hitting it where it’s pitched.”

And as Craig’s history shows, he eventually will hit it where the fielders aren‘t.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.42 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-2, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright may be pitching the best ball of his career, stretching his scoreless innings streak to 25 with eight more run-free frames Sunday. Wainwright is mixing speeds and pitches expertly, throwing curves as slow as 69 miles per hour and fastballs clocked as high as 91 mph. Couple that with terrific location and what you have is a 5-1 record and a 1.20 earned-run average.

--RHP Michael Wacha gets the ball to open a three-game series Monday night with NL Central leader Milwaukee. Wacha became just the seventh pitcher in MLB history to record his first nine outs with strikeouts Wednesday night, but lost 3-2 at the New York Mets. He needed 93 pitches to get through four innings, walking five men and issuing a pair of bases-loaded walks in the fourth that ultimately cost him the game.

--SS Jhonny Peralta crashed a pair of homers, the eighth multi-homer game of his career. He has six for the season, the most ever by a St. Louis shortstop in March/April and almost half of the team’s total of 14. Peralta is hitting only .195, but 11 of his 16 hits have been for extra bases and his OPS is an acceptable .766 as he’s taken 11 walks in 82 at-bats.

--RF Allen Craig picked up his first RBI since April 16 with a two-out single in the sixth that preceded Peralta’s second homer of the day. It was only the fourth hit in 21 at-bats with men in scoring position for Craig, who hit almost .500 in that situation last year. A career .306 hitter entering the season, Craig is batting only .177.

--1B Matt Adams notched his NL-leading 12th multi-hit game of the year Sunday, going 2-for-4 with the first triple of his career in the eighth inning. Adams is hitting .351 in home games this year and is hitting .337 overall, although one homer and five RBIs is less production than many expected.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pitching is such a chess game. I was having fun kind of tinkering with speeds out there. I changed speeds on my curveball and even threw a couple of cutters slower than normal, just to see the hitters’ reaction. The best way to know if things are going to work is to try them at game speed. Luckily, things were working.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, after stretching his scoreless innings streak to 25 with eight more run-free frames in Sunday’s 7-0 win over Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (hyperextended right knee) likely dodged serious injury April 22, when he was hurt trying to field the final out in the seventh inning. He made his scheduled start April 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended Spring Training game April 24. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet, but still not running or throwing off mound as of April 25.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended Spring Training games as of April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Mark Ellis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson