St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Shipping Opening Day second baseman Kolten Wong down to Triple-A Memphis Monday morning was painted by the St. Louis Cardinals as a move designed to get his swing in the groove with every-day playing time.

On the other hand, it might also be seen as an admission by the team that it might have whiffed on Wong. His average was only .225 and he had just two extra-base hits in 71 at-bats for a team scuffling on offense.

The team has scored only 92 runs in 27 games and 25 in the last 11. Its batting average is just .242 and without much power (16 homers), runs are too tough to score.

If St. Louis was getting the expected production from other strugglers such as right fielder Allen Craig (.190), shortstop Jhonny Peralta (.193) and center fielder Peter Bourjos (.160), Wong’s shortcomings on offense might not seem like a big deal.

But this is a team and organization that is focused on making another postseason run. With the Milwaukee Brewers now 5 1/2 games ahead in the NL Central after Monday night’s 5-3, 12-inning win in Busch Stadium, the Cardinals aren’t sure they can wait on Wong.

So veteran Mark Ellis, a 36-year-old insurance policy signed in the offseason as a free agent, will be cashed in and get most of the playing time at second. And at this point, it’s fair to wonder if Wong will ever be right in St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.38 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-1, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn has traditionally enjoyed success against Milwaukee, who he’ll face Tuesday night. Lynn is 4-2 (2.17 ERA) in eight career starts, including a 4-0 win on April 14 in Miller Park, where he fanned 11 over seven scoreless innings. Lynn whiffed nine in 6 1/3 innings Thursday at the New York Mets, but didn’t receive his customary run support and took his first loss of the year.

--RHP Michael Wacha was sailing along until the seventh, when he suddenly lost it. He gave up a one-out walk and four straight singles, forcing him from the mound and leading to a no-decision. He struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings, giving him 19 punchouts in the last 10 1/3 innings.

--2B Kolten Wong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis, along with OF Shane Robinson, on Monday. Wong was the team’s Opening Day second baseman and was projected to bring speed and doubles power to the lineup, along with a steady glove. But he hit just .225 in 71 at-bats, leaving management to hope that he can find his swing in the Pacific Coast League. Robinson was just 2-for-20 this year.

--OF Randal Grichuk was called up from Memphis to replace OF Shane Robinson. Grichuk, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a trade that sent David Freese west, was picked one spot ahead of Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft. After making a positive impression on management in spring training, Grichuk batted .310 at Memphis with a team-high 17 RBIs and scored 16 runs to earn the call.

--2B Greg Garcia was called up from Memphis as well, replacing 2B Kolten Wong on the roster. A seventh-round pick in 2010 out of Hawaii, Garcia was hitting .267 with five homers and 14 RBIs for the Redbirds. Garcia, who’s steadily climbed the ladder in the team’s system, can also play shortstop and offers some pop offensively. This is his first time in the majors.

--OF Shane Robinson was sent down to Triple-A Memphis along with 2B Kolten Wong. OF Randal Grichuk was called up from Memphis to replace Robinson, who was just 2-for-20 this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Seems like everything they hit is finding a hole.” -- RHP Seth Maness, after the Cardinals’ 12-inning Monday night loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended Spring Training game April 24. He experienced a setback in spring training, and he will not be back until at least May.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet, but still not running or throwing off mound as of April 25.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended Spring Training games as of April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

2B Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk

===