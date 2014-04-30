St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It is only the end of April, and a season lasts 162 games, not 28.

Still, the St. Louis Cardinals, even with their recent track record of playing games deep into October, can’t afford to cede too many more games to the Milwaukee Brewers if they are to repeat their NL Central title of a season ago.

Tuesday night’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Milwaukee dropped the Cardinals to 14-14 on the year, 6 1/2 games in arrears of the Brewers. St. Louis’ offensive woes are hanging around like a bad cold, putting too much pressure on the pitching staff to be nearly flawless every time out.

However, St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams seemed almost defiant after the latest defeat when asked if he were concerned about the growing deficit.

“It’s April,” he said. “We’re not happy that we’re not winning, but we’re going to keep showing up and competing every day. We know we’re a good offense, but stuff like this will happen. We just have to keep grinding.”

And at some point, the Cardinals have to start winning games.

St. Louis looks to salvage the series finale Wednesday afternoon when right-hander Shelby Miller battles Brewers righty Matt Garza.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-2, 4.09 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 2-2, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn couldn’t hold an early 3-0 lead, losing it in a 42-pitch mess of a fourth inning that saw him give up a game-tying, two-run hit to Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse. Lynn needed 102 pitches to get through five innings and wasn’t able to notch his fifth win of the season. He ran up five three-ball counts and saw Milwaukee foul off 14 two-strike pitches.

--RHP Shelby Miller, fresh off his first win in six decisions against Pittsburgh on Friday night, tries to maintain his success against Milwaukee on Wednesday. Miller is 4-0 with a 1.95 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers, including a 6-1 win April 15 in Miller Park. While the Cardinals would like Miller to become more efficient and get deeper into games, he has allowed just one run in his past 17 innings.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (back tightness) was deemed available to pitch Tuesday night after missing the previous three games. He pitched the last two innings and took the loss on Milwaukee 1B Lyle Overbay’s RBI single in the 11th. Siegrist appeared to throw free and easy, striking out three and getting his fastball as high as 96 mph.

--LHP Tyler Lyons might have his turn skipped Friday when the team opens a nine-game road trip in Chicago against the Cubs. Lyons has lost both starts since replacing RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) in the rotation, although he hasn’t pitched poorly. With the bullpen taxed after Monday night’s 12-inning game, Lyons relieved RHP Lance Lynn in the sixth inning Tuesday and pitched two innings of one-run ball.

--CF Randal Grichuk picked up his first major league start and registered his first hit, a line-drive single to lead off the second. He went hitless after that, striking out three times and hitting into a double play in the eighth. Grichuk displayed good range in the outfield, going all the way into left-center to deny Brewers 1B Lyle Overbay an extra-base hit in the second with a sliding catch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know we’re a good offense. Stuff like that will happen. We just have to keep grinding. It’s April.” -- 1B Matt Adams, on the Cardinals’ slumping lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet but still was not running or throwing off a mound as of April 25.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended spring training games as of April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk