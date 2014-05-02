St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- First baseman Matt Adams can hit. He had 17 homers last year in just 296 at-bats, convincing the St. Louis Cardinals management that it should let Carlos Beltran go in the offseason so that Adams could be the everyday first baseman.

Batting fourth most of April, Adams came into Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers hitting .327 and leading the National League with 13 multi-hit games. But his high average came with a decided lack of run production, as he knocked in just five runs through 104 at-bats.

That changed in the third inning Wednesday, when Adams jumped all over a low curve and ripped it 439 feet into the bleachers in right-center for a three-run jack that put the Cardinals ahead to stay in a 9-3 decisionover the Brewers.

Manager Mike Matheny said Adams’ homer had more of an effect than three runs.

“You can’t let those things creep in to where you say, ‘Here it goes again. We get the lead and lose it.’ We needed someone to step in for that big blow and Adams delivered,” Matheny said.

Those are the type of game-changing hits Adams is capable of delivering regularly. If he can start finding the seats more often as the weather warms, this offense should become an even more fearsome force.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 5-1, 1.20) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-3, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright will take the ball on his normal four days rest for the start of a series Friday at the Chicago Cubs. Wainwright will take a 25-inning scoreless streak to Wrigley Field after tossing eight scoreless frames Sunday in a 7-0 win against Pittsburgh. He’s mixing more pitches and speeds than ever before, continually leaving batters on their front foot and getting easy out after easy out.

--RHP Shelby Miller didn’t have his best stuff, but managed to be more efficient and was rewarded with his third straight win. Miller fanned only one, but worked six-plus innings, allowing six hits and three runs with three walks. Most of the outs weren’t hard hit, an indication that his pitches were moving enough to product weak contact. He threw 90 pitches before leaving after walking pinch-hitter Rickie Weeks to start the seventh.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder bursitis) will start a rehab assignment Sunday at Double-A Springfield. Garcia went on the disabled list March 21, after experiencing setbacks in his surgically repaired throwing arm during spring training. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since last May, when he was 5-2 with a 3.58 ERA in nine starts before going under the knife.

--RHP Jason Motte (elbow) was to pitch in his last extended spring training game Wednesday. If that went without incident, the club plans to send him to Springfield for a rehab assignment as well. Motte, who had 42 saves in 2012, missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery and went on the disabled list this spring on March 21.

--RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) was able to play long-toss prior to Tuesday night’s game, but won’t be activated from the disabled list when he’s eligible to come off it Friday. Kelly, who was injured running to first in an April 16 loss at Milwaukee, will need at least one minor league rehab start in May before he gets the green light to return to the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s about time.” -- St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller said Wednesday after the Cardinals scored in five of the first six innings in a 9-3 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He will start a rehab assignment May 5 in Double-A.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet, and he played long-toss April 29.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended spring training games as of April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk