St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Just how many weapons can St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright usually throw at opposing batters?

“You could get into a fourth at-bat with a hitter and they still haven’t seen what he could potentially do,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny prior to Friday’s opener of a three-game weekend series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “It’s fun to watch.”

Unfortunately the nine-year Cardinal ace struggled on Friday, departing after five innings and allowing six earned runs on 10 hits, while walking two and striking out four.

It was Wainwright’s worst outing since giving up six runs on nine hits in a 7-2 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 2, 2013.

“I was just very sloppy,” Wainwright said. “I looked at my tape and there were some things that were off today in my delivery and (I) just have to make some adjustments. You’re not going to be perfect every time and today was just a bad day.”

On most days Wainwright, who had four consecutive wins entering Friday, has been effective no matter what he throws.

”You can’t guess with what he’s going to do, he’s got so many weapons right now,“ Matheny said. ”(It’s not) just fastball (but) curveball, he’s got the cutter and sinker now, too, with the ability to throw them at different speeds, with different breaks and different locations and different elevations.

“It’s the essence of pitching in my mind.”

Wainwright entered the weekend series with the National League’s second lowest ERA (1.20), was third in innings pitched (45) and sixth in strikeouts (42). He had held opponents to a .157 batting average, third in the league.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-2, 2.48 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 0.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (5-2) had a rare rough outing as the Cubs tagged him for a season-high six runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. Wainwright had entered the game with 25 straight scoreless innings of work, a streak that ended in the first as the Cubs scored twice. “I was just very sloppy,” he said. “I looked at my tape and there were some things that were off today in my delivery and (I) just have to make some adjustments. You’re not going to be perfect every time and today was just a bad day.” It was his first career loss in 17 games (12 starts) at Wrigley Field.

--RHP Joe Kelly remains on the 15-day disabled list with a hamstring injury but accompanied the Cardinals to Chicago for this weekend’s three-game series. “The trainers just wanted to continue to keep an eye on him and push him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. But a return to action won’t occur until he passes several thresholds. “That hamstring, there are just so many levels you have to pass even stretching and what kind of resistance you’re giving,” Matheny said. “It’s going to be a progression and as he’s able to get over one hurdle there’s going to be another.” Kelly has a 0.59 ERA and is 1-1 in three starts, the last coming on April 16.

--SS Jhonny Peralta has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, batting just .063 in 10 games against lefties coming into the weekend series with the Cubs. But he found his stroke on Friday against Cubs lefty Travis Wood with a third-inning double in the 6-5 Cardinals loss. It was just his second hit of the season off a left-handed pitcher. For the day Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. He hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning off Cubs right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm.

--RHP Michael Wacha (2-2, 2.48 ERA) ranks fifth in the National League in strikeouts (44) as he makes his seventh start of the season Saturday and second against the Cubs. Wacha is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA all-time against Chicago, with 15 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings over three start. He last faced the Cubs on April 13 in St. Louis -- a 6-4 victory -- allowing three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

-- St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright after giving up six runs in five innings in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He will start a rehab assignment May 5 in Double-A.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played catch at 150 feet, and he played long-toss April 29.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training April 1, threw 15 pitches in an extended spring training game April 5 and 19 pitches in a simulated game April 8. He threw in another simulated game April 11. He continued to pitch in extended spring training games as of April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk