St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is searching for some way to get an anemic offense going before it is too late.

The Cardinals rank 26th in runs scored and home runs while struggling to get their record above .500. Looking for a spark, Matheny moved catcher Yadier Molina to second in the lineup Sunday against the Chicago Cubs for the first time this season.

Normally the Cardinals’ fifth hitter this year, Molina batted second for just the 19th time in 1,246 career games.

Although Matheny prefers having Molina hit in run-producing spot in the lineup, the offense’s woes became too glaring to ignore. Matheny said there isn’t just one guy who needs to step up, rather collectively as an offensive unit the Cardinals need to start coming through. Molina did just that Sunday against the Cubs, hitting a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning, leading St. Louis to a 5-4 win.

In a conversation with Molina about moving him up to the No. 2 spot, Matheny told the catcher not to change his approach. He expects Molina to make something happen and not give himself up when batting in that position.

The Cardinals need Molina, who is batting .336 with four homers and 17 RBIs, to keep hitting the way he has this season. In Sunday’s lineup against the Cubs, Molina was one of only two St. Louis hitters hitting higher than .275.

“Just trying to get something that looks right going there,” Matheny said of moving Molina. “He’s not necessarily a guy that’s going over and bunting people over and giving himself up as much as (it is) an opportunity to have one our top hitters in our lineup get around more often.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-2, 3.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-2, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) exited early from his rehab start Sunday for Double-A Springfield. While batting, Garcia was hit by a pitch on his left elbow and was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary X-rays, which were negative, he told the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader. “It’s really, really frustrating,” Garcia told the newspaper, adding that he might have to miss a start. “But, again, I‘m trying to be positive about this thing. I get out of one thing and something else happens. It’s very disappointing. I‘m seeing this thing as just a little bump and be back right where I was.” In his two innings, Garcia allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run. He also walked one batter and struck out two.

--RHP Jason Motte threw a scoreless inning Sunday for Double-A Springfield. He threw 13 pitches and struck out all three batters he faced. Motte underwent Tommy John surgery May 7, 2013, and he has not pitched in the majors since. Motte should rejoin the Cardinals at some point in the coming weeks, and he figures to give St. Liuis another solid arm in the bullpen. Motte last pitched for the Cardinals in 2012, and he saved a major-league-leading 42 games that season.

--LHP Tyler Lyons will start for the Cardinals on Tuesday at Atlanta. Lyons, who is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA, started two games in early April, then was moved to the bullpen. With his ability to start or be an effective option out of the bullpen, Lyons is a valuable commodity to the Cardinals. Lyons’ breaking pitches make it tough on hitters, including right-handers. “He’s done a nice job,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re giving him an opportunity. ... He’s done a nice job in the games we needed him to keep us in it and give us a chance.”

--SS Jhonny Peralta is finding a rhythm at the plate lately. Since April 25, Peralta has five multi-hit games and is batting .371 in his past nine starts. His power numbers have been especially impressive, as his seven home runs lead the Cardinals. He also set an April record for most homers by a shortstop in franchise history. For St. Louis’ offense to get going, it needs Peralta to hit for more than just power. While he has driven in 15 runs this season, Peralta needs to find ways to get on base to help extend innings. Peralta’s .306 on-base percentage is second worst among St. Louis starters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m so grateful. When you mess up earlier in the game, you want to be there for your team at the end. I hoped I would come through. It’s a good feeling now.” -- C Yadier Molina. He allowed a pitch to get past him in the seventh inning Sunday, scoring the tying, but he collected the go-ahead hit in the ninth during the Cardinals’ 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, but he might have to miss a rehab start.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield.

