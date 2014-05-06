St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Tyler Lyons, who pitched a perfect inning out of the bullpen for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday against the Cubs in Chicago, returns to the rotation Tuesday.

He will face the Atlanta Braves in his third start as a fill-in for the sidelined Joe Kelly.

Although Lyons lost his previous two starts, the left-hander gave the Cardinals six innings each time.

“He’s done a nice job in the games that we’ve given him to keep us in it, give us a chance, and hopefully he continues to do that,” manager Mike Matheny said.

The Cardinals used a day off last Thursday to skip what would have been Lyons’ turn in the rotation Friday. He needed just nine pitches against the Cubs in his second relief appearance of the season.

Lyons, who is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA, worked two innings out of the bullpen on April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He previously made starts against the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates after Kelly went on the disabled list because of a hamstring strain.

Lyons is comfortable starting or relieving.

“It’s a little different mindset from day to day, but in the end, it’s all about just making pitches,” said Lyons, who has 14 strikeouts to five walks in 15 innings. “It’s not a big deal.”

The 26-year-old pitched in 12 games for the Cardinals last season, making eight starts. He began this season back with Triple-A Memphis and was 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA in three starts before being recalled after Kelly was hurt.

“When you have a lefty with above-average breaking stuff with the curveball and the slider, you naturally think that would lend itself to being an impact piece of the bullpen,” Matheny said. “Right now, we like what he’s doing as a starter, especially when you look at the depth we would need.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-2, 4.20 ERA) at Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller (4-2) won his third consecutive start by beating the Braves on Monday. He allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings before being charged with two runs in the sixth. Miller, who has a 3.20 ERA, gave up six hits, walked two and struck out five. His 23 walks, over 39 1/3 innings, are the most in the majors. He has 31 strikeouts.

--CF Peter Bourjos, getting his first start since April 26, broke a 19-at-bat hitless streak with a leadoff single in the fifth inning Monday against the Braves. He entered the game just 1-for-29 on the road and was batting .154 overall. The speedy Bourjos was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels over the winter, but he lost playing time because of his struggles at the plate.

--LHP Tyler Lyons, who started the season with Triple-A Memphis, will make his third start of the season for the Cardinals Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta. He allowed six earned runs over 12 innings in two starts after RHP Joe Kelly went on the disabled list, and then he pitched twice out of the bullpen. Lyons worked a perfect inning against the Cubs in Chicago on Saturday.

--RHP Joe Kelly, already out almost three weeks with a strained hamstring, is not close to getting back on the mound. After accompanying the Cardinals to Chicago for the weekend series against the Cubs, Kelly returned to St. Louis for therapy. “I don’t know if I’d call it a setback other than it just wasn’t progressing as quickly as we’d hoped,” GM John Mozeliak said.

--LHP Jaime Garcia shouldn’t miss much time after being hit on his pitching elbow while batting in his first rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. He was examined Monday in St. Louis. “Overall, we’re very encouraged and he may just need a couple of days,” GM John Mozeliak said. Garcia, who had shoulder surgery last May, allowed three hits and two runs over two innings Sunday, throwing 28 pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime you win a couple of games in a row, you feel like you can get on a roll. Hopefully we can build some momentum and play like we know we are capable of.” -- 3B Matt Carpenter, after the Cardinals’ 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, but he was not close to getting back on a mound as of May 5.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk