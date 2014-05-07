St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Center fielder Peter Bourjos had two hits, scored a run and drove in another Monday night in his first start since April 26.

So what was his reward?

A trip back to the St. Louis Cardinals bench instead of an opportunity to build off the breakthrough game against Atlanta.

“It’s been tough,” said Bourjos, who broke out of a 0-for-19 skid. “It’s not easy for anybody. But I think if you keep your head up and go about things the right way, things will turn around. You hope that when you do get your opportunity to play, you do take advantage of it.”

Playing time has been hard to come by, though, as manager Mike Matheny juggles Jon Jay, Bourjos and rookie Randal Grichuk.

The Cardinals have had a different center fielder in each of the past three games.

“We’re still working our way through it,” Matheny said of the rotation. “I know it’s frustrating for definitely two of them. One of them is still kind of just excited to be here, I think, though I know he wants to be there as well.”

Bourjos, noted for his speed and defense, was brought in from the Los Angeles Angels to take over the starting spot, but he was hitting just .179 even after his two-hit game.

“I want to be in the lineup every day and, obviously, things haven’t gone that way,” said Bourjos, who will likely get a start Wednesday against Braves left-hander Mike Minor.

The right-handed batter has stayed positive, though, and put in plenty of extra time in the cage trying to get untracked.

“We’ve all noticed that and commented and tried to encourage him that it is going to pay off one way or another,” Matheny said of Bourjos’ work ethic. “He’s handled it the right way, even though it’s no fun.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 5-2, 2.16 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons, who started the season with Triple-A Memphis, allowed just four hits, including a homer, over six innings Tuesday, but got a no-decision against the Braves. He struck out seven and walked one. It was his third start filling in for RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) and he has also made two relief appearances.

--LF Matt Holliday was 2-for-4 on Tuesday against the Braves and drove in the Cardinals’ only run. He is among the National League leaders with a .425 average with runners in scoring position, going 14-for-33, and his 19 RBIs lead the Cardinals. Holliday, batting .272, is 15 RBIs short of 1,000 for his career.

--RHP Adam Wainwright, a former Atlanta first-round draft pick and a Georgia native, will try to bounce back from a loss to the Cubs in Chicago as he faces the Braves in the series finale at Turner Field on Wednesday night. He took a 25-inning scoreless streak into Friday’s game, but had his four-game winning streak snapped with the 6-5. Wainwright, 5-2 with a 2.16 ERA, had been 6-0 at Wrigley Field. Wainwright is 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in his career against the Braves.

--RHP Jason Motte, coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery, needed just six pitches in a perfect eighth inning for Double-A Springfield on Tuesday in his second impressive rehab outing. He struck out all three batters in faced in his first outing on Sunday, his fastball reaching 96 mph. Motte tied for the National League lead with 42 saves in 2012, but injured his elbow late in spring training last year. He had been at extended spring training in Florida before beginning his minor league rehab with Springfield.

--OF Oscar Taveras, the Cardinals’ top prospect, had three hits for Triple-A Memphis on Monday night to push his average to .312, but St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said that he isn’t close to promoting the 21-year-old left-handed hitter. “I know a lot is being made about Oscar coming to St. Louis,” Mozeliak said. “Right now, I just don’t even think that is a logical thing to do because there are a lot of question marks going on in the outfield to begin with. I think it would just muddy it up at this point. He is playing every day, and I think that’s good for him. If he continues to do what he’s doing, he’ll obviously make this a very difficult decision at some point.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t give him any support.” -- Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, on LHP Tyler Lyons, who allowed just four hits, including a homer, over six innings Tuesday, but got a no-decision in a St. Louis loss to Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, but he was not close to getting back on a mound as of May 5.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk