St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Adam Wainwright continues to make the Atlanta Braves pay for trading him.

The Brunswick, Ga., native was drafted and developed by the Braves, but they traded him to the Cardinals for J.D. Drew in 2004. Since then the big right-hander has made Atlanta fans believe it was one of the worst trades in the organization’s history.

On Wednesday night, Wainwright continued his mastery over his old team and won his league-leading sixth game as the Cardinals defeated the Braves 7-1.

Wainwright (6-2) kept the Braves off balance most of the night by changing speeds effectively and getting ahead in the count. Wainwright allowed six hits over eight innings, struck out six and walked one.

He improved to 8-2 against Atlanta.

“There may be something to that, him being a Georgia kid,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s not that they gave up on him. They had a move in mind. But you never forget that, especially when it’s your hometown team.”

Wainwright has pitched eight innings in two of his last three starts. He could have pitched the ninth on Wednesday, but Matheny opted to use Seth Maness in the low-stress final inning.

Wainwright threw 103 pitches, 72 for strikes and appeared to have plenty left. He retired the last eight batters he faced.

“Wainwright was pretty good,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s a tough at-bat. He competes.”

It was the 105th career win for Wainwright, which moved him into a tie with Mort Cooper for ninth on the team’s all-time list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-3, 2.55 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 4.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (6-2) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one against Atlanta on Wednesday. He threw 103 pitches, 72 for strikes, and four times stranded runners at second base. It was his 105th win, which moved him into a tie with Mort Cooper for ninth on the team’s all-time list. He also got two hits and is batting .400.

--RHP Michael Wacha (2-3, 2.55 ERA) will be looking for his first win since April 13 when he faces Pittsburgh on Friday. Wacha has lost three of his last four starts (all of them on the road) and lost to the Cubs on May 3 despite allowing only two runs in six innings. He made his only appearance at PNC Park in the NLDS and pitched 7 1/3 innings before allowing a solo home run in an eventual 2-1 win.

--CF Peter Bourjos came into the Atlanta series on a 0-for-19 skid, but he had a pair of multi-hit games in two starts against the Braves. Bourjos had his first three-hit game of the season on Wednesday, including his first home run of the season, and lifted his average to .217. The homer was the first for Bourjos since June 20, 2013, when he was playing for the Angels.

--LF Matt Holliday went 3-for-5 on Wednesday and drove in three runs for a team-leading 22 RBIs. Holliday is 6-for-13 over the last three games and is 11-for-24 on the trip. He has multiple hits in 11 of the last 23 games.

--3B Matt Carpenter had his first three-hit game of the year on Wednesday. He entered the Atlanta series batting just .083 at Turner Field, but he went 6-for-11 in the three games. Carpenter also walked and scored, giving him 23 walks and 26 runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There may be something to that, him being a Georgia kid. It’s not that they gave up on him. They had a move in mind. But you never forget that, especially when it’s your hometown team.” -- Manager Mike Matheny on RHP Adam Wainwright’s ongoing dominance of the Braves, who drafted the Georgia native and later traded him to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, but he was not close to getting back on a mound as of May 5.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk