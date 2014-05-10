St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Bourjos earning more playing opportunities

PITTSBURGH -- Peter Bourjos’ mini surge continued Friday night as he hit a triple in the Cardinals’ 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh.

Bourjos went 1-for-4 and 6-for-12 in his last three games, lifting his batting average to .219. He also made a second consecutive start Friday after going 3-for-4 on Wednesday in a win at Atlanta. Bourjos had not started back-to-back games since being in the lineup for four games in a row from April 7-11.

Since that time, Jon Jay has made 15 starts in center field, Bourjos has made eight and rookie Randal Grichuk two. The Cardinals optioned Grichuk to Triple-A Memphis before Friday’s game and recalled Joey Butler, who is primarily a left fielder.

Manager Mike Matheny admitted the roster move could help Bourjos gain more starts. Bourjos has been playing almost exclusively against left-handed pitchers in recent weeks.

“You’re going to see Peter out there on a pretty consistent basis if he keeps putting together consistent at-bats and keep doing things the right way,” Matheny said. “It didn’t make sense for Randal to be here with the way Peter is playing right now. Randal is a prospect and he needs regular playing time.”

The Cardinals acquired Bourjos from the Los Angeles Angels in an offseason trade with the idea he would be the everyday center fielder, replacing Jay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-1, 3.51 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-3 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia, on the disabled list since the start of the season as he recovers from left shoulder surgery, is scheduled to make his second start for Double-A Springfield on Monday on his rehab assignment. In his first start, he allowed two runs and three hits in two innings against Tulsa in a Texas League game with one walk and two strikeouts. Garcia has not pitched in a major league game since last May 17.

--RHP Jason Motte pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning Friday night for Springfield as he continues to rehab from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. Motte has not allowed in three appearances and 2 2/3 innings.

--OF Joey Butler had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Friday night. The Cardinals plan to use him off the bench. Butler was fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .360 batting average and his .481 on-base percentage ranked second. He also had four home runs and 20 RBIs in 31 games.

--OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis after hitting just .143 with one RBI in nine games for the Cardinals following his recall from the Redbirds on April 28. The Cardinals consider Grichuk a prospect and feel his development would be better served by playing every day at Memphis than seeing spot duty with Memphis.

--RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 3.51) will start Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game series, facing RHP Edinson Volquez (1-3, 4.19). Lynn is 0-1 with two no-decisions in his last three starts after beginning the season by winning his first four starts. He is 4-2 with a 5.03 ERA against the Pirates in 12 career games, including 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Other than the first inning when (Pirates 1B Ike Davis) hit the double, I thought it was a really good outing for Michael.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, talking about RHP Michael Wacha, who gave up three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in Friday’s loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He is scheduled to make his second start for Double-A Springfield on May 12.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield. He pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning May 9 for Springfield.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, but he was not close to getting back on a mound as of May 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler

====