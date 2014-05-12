St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Hosting the Cardinals on Sunday night was an exciting moment for the Pittsburgh Pirates, even though St. Louis won 6-5. It marked the first time since 1996 that ESPN broadcast a Sunday night game from Pittsburgh.

However, playing on Sunday night is old hat for the Cardinals, perennially one of the best teams in the major leagues. It is so old that manager Mike Matheny is tired of it.

It marked the second Sunday in a row the Cardinals played at night, as they faced the Cubs at Chicago a week earlier. The Cardinals didn’t arrive in Atlanta until 4 a.m. Monday, then had a game that night against the Braves.

The Cardinals are facing the same situation again as they open a four-game home series against the Cubs on Monday night. Sunday’s night game did not end until just after midnight, and their charter flight wasn’t scheduled to leave until close to 2 a.m. EDT.

ESPN can show a team up to six times on its Sunday night broadcasts. When the Cardinals have complained to the network and Major League Baseball in the past about so many late-night games, they got nowhere other than to be told it is a compliment to be on national television so frequently.

”I think a little more consideration needs to be given to the fact that it beats a team up,“ Matheny said. ”I’d like to see the scheduling allow for something that maybe only happens if you have an off day the next day, where you can catch up and are not just thrown back into the saddle.

“I know that’s hard to do, but that reply that ‘consider yourself lucky’ doesn’t mean anything to us. Our job is to win games, and I feel this is something that affects us one way or another.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-4, 4.75 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-2, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Motte will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis on Monday after making four scoreless relief appearances in Double-A. Motte allowed only one hit in 3 1/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts for Springfield. He has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.

--OF Jon Jay started Sunday night for the first time in five games because he entered 8-for-16 in his career against Pirates RHP Charlie Morton. Jay went 2-for-4 with a run, one of the hits coming off Morton.

--CF Peter Bourjos did start partially so OF Jon Jay could get into the lineup but also because he had a cut on his right wrist after getting spiked in Saturday night’s game while trying to break up a double play. However, Bourjos entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and hit an RBI single in his lone plate appearance.

--RHP Shelby Miller, backed by a four-run first inning, got through 5 1/3 shaky innings to win his fourth consecutive start. Miller allowed two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two. He has issued 31 bases on balls in 44 2/3 innings this season. He won each of his past two starts against the Pirates after losing his first five.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (0-2, 3.45 ERA) will start Monday night against the visiting Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series. It will be Lyons’ first career start against the Cubs, though he did pitch a scoreless inning of relief against them May 2 at Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This felt like a walk-off win for us right there.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after St. Louis RHP Trevor Rosenthal escaped a ninth-inning jam to seal a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield, and he is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 12.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, but he was not close to getting back on a mound as of May 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler