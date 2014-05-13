St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The homecoming parade never even got off the starting line.

The St. Louis Cardinals returned to Busch Stadium on Monday night, having played a major-league-low 12 home games in their first 38 contests. Coming off a wild 6-5 win late Sunday night in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals appeared ready to jump into a stretch of 19 home games in 22 contests with momentum.

Instead, St. Louis trailed 7-0 before the second inning’s second out was recorded Monday, and the Cardinals lost 17-5 to the Chicago Cubs, falling back under .500 at 19-20. That is not what anyone expected from the defending National League champions.

While the Cardinals have history on their side -- they won the World Series in 2011, played for the NL title in 2012 and reached the World Series last year -- a slow start has morphed into a mediocre May.

Now there is another concern: A bullpen that is taxed following a series of short starts. The relief corps covered 14 innings in the past four games, and the Cardinals ran out of arms during a six-run ninth inning Monday night, requiring utility man Daniel Descalso to pick up the 27th out.

Ace Adam Wainwright takes the ball Tuesday night. More than ever, St. Louis and its weary bullpen need him to work deep into the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 2.89 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 6-2, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons just didn’t have it Monday night, giving up nine runs on nine hits over four innings in a loss to the Cubs. Lyons’ prior three starts had ranged from solid to excellent, but he kept leaving pitches over the plate’s heart and Chicago didn’t miss them. His ERA rose from 3.43 to 6.12.

--RHP Adam Wainwright has allowed 10 runs in 12 innings against Chicago this season, but only three runs in 46 innings against everyone else. He faces the Cubs in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night. Chicago battered Wainwright for 10 hits and six runs over five innings in a 6-5 setback on May 2. Wainwright is coming off eight dominant innings Wednesday night in Atlanta, where he beat the Braves 7-1.

--RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) played long-toss in the outfield Monday but is still not that close to returning from the disabled list. Kelly went down April 16 in Milwaukee, trying to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning. The team has offered no timetable for the return of its fifth starter, who went 1-1 with a 0.59 ERA in his first three outings.

--RHP Jason Motte (elbow) takes another step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery Tuesday when he moves his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis. In four outings at Double-A Springfield, Motte pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning three. More important, he pumped fastballs at 95 mph, illustrating that his right arm is regaining the strength it had when he saved 42 games in 2012.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Monday night against Round Rock, throwing 74 pitches over five innings. Garcia allowed three hits and two runs, walking two and fanning five. His first rehab outing for Double-A Springfield on April 27 was interrupted when he was hit by a pitch on his left arm in the second inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt really good the first two innings, better than I felt the last two. I put some balls on the corners, but I got some up a bit and they made me pay for them. The results just weren’t there.” -- LHP Tyler Lyons, who allowed nine runs in four innings Monday during the Cardinals’ 17-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield, and he is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler