St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Trevor Rosenthal can throw a fastball 100 mph and mesmerize hitters with changeups, as he did in the ninth inning Tuesday night to freeze Chicago Cubs right fielder Chris Coghlan for a third strike.

However, the St. Louis Cardinals’ young closer is adding another element to his game this year that manager Mike Matheny would just as soon not endorse -- the walk that makes his task harder.

One of those free passes came back to burn Rosenthal in the ninth Tuesday. He walked .176-hitting second baseman Darwin Barney to move the tying run to second, and center fielder Emilio Bonifacio made him pay with a game-tying single to right.

Rosenthal has 10 saves in 11 chances, but he also has a 5.19 ERA and 11 walks in 17 1/3 innings. He entered the season with only 27 walks in 98 big-league innings.

“He’ll have to cut down on the walks,” Matheny said after the Cardinals emerged with a 4-3, 12-inning win over the Cubs. “You give free bases in the ninth inning, and they will cost you. He’ll have to start challenging guys when he’s behind in the count and using his defense.”

Because, as the old saying goes, there is no defense for ball four.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-1, 2.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-3, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after coughing up nine hits and nine runs over four innings Monday night in a 17-5 loss to the Cubs. Lyons said he began to feel discomfort in the third inning, which, ironically, was his only scoreless frame of the night. The Cardinals will need a fifth starter for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his best stuff or command, but he still gave St. Louis six innings of seven-hit, two-run ball against the Cubs and was in line for his seventh win before RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew the save in the ninth. Wainwright walked one and fanned four. Chicago has touched him for 12 of the 15 runs he has allowed over nine starts and 64 innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha will try to snap a five-start winless streak Wednesday night against Chicago in Busch Stadium. He is 1-1 in two starts against the Cubs this year, winning April 13 at home and dropping the rematch 3-0 on May 3 in Wrigley Field. Wacha, like most of the team’s starters lately, hasn’t been able to get deep into games, taxing the bullpen. He is averaging less than six innings in eight starts.

--RHP Eric Fornataro was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after pitching decently in seven appearances out of the bullpen. His demotion was more a case of a taxed bullpen needing fresh arms than a function of a 4.70 ERA puffed up by two sixth-inning runs Monday night. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fornataro got back to St. Louis at some point this season.

--LHP Sam Freeman and RHP Jorge Rondon were recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to give the bullpen needed reinforcements. Freeman, 26, pitched in 37 games with the Cardinals the previous two years, going 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. He threw a scoreless inning Tuesday. Rondon, 26, spent eight-plus seasons in the minors before getting his first call-up to St. Louis. He was 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 11 relief outings for Memphis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take it any way we can get it. Wins aren’t easy to come by these days.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, refusing to apologize for the Cardinals winning Tuesday’s game 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs on a 12th-inning hit-by-pitch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment May 4 with Double-A Springfield, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler