St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- On a Wednesday dominated by gloomy rain clouds that forced the postponement of the Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, there was a ray of sunshine in the St. Louis clubhouse.

Left-handed starter Jaime Garcia is back with the Cardinals after a minor league rehab assignment, and he will start Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, his first major league outing in 366 days.

Garcia, who replaces Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) in the rotation, last pitched for St. Louis on May 17, 2013, picking up a 7-6 win over Milwaukee. During that game, his shoulder pain became too much of an obstacle.

An MRI revealed a torn labrum and rotator cuff, ending Garcia’s season after nine starts. He finished 5-2 with a 3.58 ERA.

Garcia landed on the disabled list again late in spring training, as his left shoulder still was not 100 percent. He recovered well enough to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on April 27, only to leave in the second inning when he was hit by a pitch on his throwing arm while batting.

He skipped a start and returned to action Monday night for Triple-A Memphis, working five effective innings against Round Rock. Garcia allowed only three hits and two runs, walking two and fanning five over 74 pitches.

Not known yet is the identity of the pitcher who will return to Memphis to clear a roster spot for Garcia. The Cardinals recalled relievers Sam Freeman and Jorge Rondon on Tuesday when they disabled Lyons and optioned reliever Eric Fornataro to Memphis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-1, 2.45 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-3, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Kolten Wong was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after hitting .344 with two homers and 10 RBIs over 15 games. Wong, St. Louis’ Opening Day starter at second base, hit .225 in 16 games before being sent out in late April. Wong wasn’t going to be available Wednesday night, as he came down with a stomach illness. He was sent home before the game was postponed.

--2B Greg Garcia was demoted to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 2B Kolten Wong, who was recalled. Garcia went 2-for-10 over seven games, but he was credited with the game-winning RBI on Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning of a 4-3 victory over the Cubs. Garcia could be back before the year is over, as he can play multiple positions and he took good at-bats despite the low average.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) confirmed that he would return off the disabled list to pitch Sunday against Atlanta. It will be his first major league start since May 17, 2013, when he beat Milwaukee 7-6 before his season ended days later and he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He made two rehab appearances this year, including a five-inning outing for Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after coughing up nine hits and nine runs over four innings Monday night in a 17-5 loss to the Cubs. Lyons said he began to feel discomfort in the third inning, which, ironically, was his only scoreless frame of the night. The Cardinals will need a fifth starter for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his best stuff or command, but he still gave St. Louis six innings of seven-hit, two-run ball against the Cubs and was in line for his seventh win before RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew the save in the ninth. Wainwright walked one and fanned four. Chicago has touched him for 12 of the 15 runs he has allowed over nine starts and 64 innings.

--RHP Michael Wacha will try to snap a five-start winless streak Wednesday night against Chicago in Busch Stadium. He is 1-1 in two starts against the Cubs this year, winning April 13 at home and dropping the rematch 3-0 on May 3 in Wrigley Field. Wacha, like most of the team’s starters lately, hasn’t been able to get deep into games, taxing the bullpen. He is averaging less than six innings in eight starts.

--RHP Eric Fornataro was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after pitching decently in seven appearances out of the bullpen. His demotion was more a case of a taxed bullpen needing fresh arms than a function of a 4.70 ERA puffed up by two sixth-inning runs Monday night. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Fornataro got back to St. Louis at some point this season.

--LHP Sam Freeman and RHP Jorge Rondon were recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to give the bullpen needed reinforcements. Freeman, 26, pitched in 37 games with the Cardinals the previous two years, going 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA. He threw a scoreless inning Tuesday. Rondon, 26, spent eight-plus seasons in the minors before getting his first call-up to St. Louis. He was 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 11 relief outings for Memphis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take it any way we can get it. Wins aren’t easy to come by these days.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, refusing to apologize for the Cardinals winning Tuesday’s game 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs on a 12th-inning hit-by-pitch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12, and he will be activated to start for the Cardinals on May 18.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler