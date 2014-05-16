St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Carlos Martinez has a right arm which is a gift from the baseball gods. He can throw nearly 100 miles per hour and also has a wicked slider which any ace would be proud to call their own.

But the St. Louis reliever, who normally handles eighth inning chores, has not been as sharp lately. Overuse has a way of doing that to a pitcher, even a young lad such as the 22-year old Martinez.

His fastball hasn’t moved quite as much and his slider has been a fickle mistress after working 19 of the team’s first 40 games and averaging more than an inning per appearance. Martinez needed rest and he’s gotten it the last two days.

A rainout did the job Wednesday night and starter Michael Wacha delivered another day off Thursday by working seven innings and keeping Martinez glued to the bullpen seat. Manager Mike Matheny said that was vital.

“What he did allowed us to give Carlos a day (off),” Matheny said of Wacha’s effort. “We had help coming for him if he needed it, but he got through the seventh.”

If Martinez is needed for Friday night’s series opener with Atlanta, his arm should be rested and ready to fire those thunderbolts a nation saw in October.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-0, 1.99 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 4-2, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha gave St. Louis the long outing it had to have Thursday, working seven innings and requiring a tired bullpen to get just six outs to finish off his 5-3 win. Wacha didn’t issue a walk in seven innings, throwing 77 strikes out of 104 pitches. It was his first win since beating the Cubs 6-4 on April 13. It was his longest outing since a seven-inning appearance in Washington April 18.

--RHP Lance Lynn is winless in his last four starts after winning his first four outings, and will try to fix what’s ailed him when St. Louis opens a series with Atlanta Friday night. Lynn was victimized by the big inning in a 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday night, allowing all four runs in the bottom of the fourth. In something that can also indicate a lack of concentration, he’s allowed five RBIs to opposing pitchers in the last three games.

--SS Jhonny Peralta’s eighth inning single extended his streak of reaching base to 18 games, tied for the third-longest streak of his career. His slash line is .250/.337/.472, the kind of production that the Cardinals spent $52 million for in the offseason. He seems to have found a home in the lineup’s second spot.

--LF Matt Holliday reached base safely in all 15 home games, using a sixth inning double Thursday to extend that string. He later scored for the team’s final run. Holliday has scored a run or collected a hit in 10 straight games, but still has just two homers through 41 games.

--C Yadier Molina continued his assault on Cubs pitching by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, lifting him to a .389 clip this season in 36 at-bats. Molina is batting .456 in his last 16 games against Chicago, dating back to last July. He was upset with the Cubs’ bench after he was nearly plunked by two pitches around the head/neck area, gesturing at them after Neil Ramirez went high and tight in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Walks definitely drive your pitch count up. I was able to pound the strike zone and stay down in the zone. I was able to keep them off-balance.” -- RHP Michael Wacha, who went seven innings in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12, and he will be activated to start for the Cardinals on May 18.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler